AACHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 10 July 2025 –Vehicle development doesn't end with technical readiness: The road to global market launches is only complete once homologation has been successfully achieved. The increasing complexity of national regulations poses growing challenges to OEMs and suppliers. FEV addresses these with an innovative, AI-based approach: The company-wide used 'FEV GenAI Hub' significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide customers with a decisive competitive edge."In the case of type-approval, we use our in-house AI platform, the 'FEV GenAI Hub', to extract, enrich, and analyze legal texts from standards and laws in a fully automated process," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. "This enables precise comparisons of regional requirements and identifies any deviations. The platform immediately generates recommendations to ensure legal compliance."In practice, FEV has reduced the time required for comprehensive regulatory analysis from several months to just a few weeks. The AI supports engineers with semantic searches, automated classification, and gap analysis—saving time and reducing the risk of human error.FEV's GenAI Hub serves as a central platform for generative AI in vehicle development. Starting with homologation today, future platform generations will enable additional automation in system development, test management, and project controlling. The goal: Streamline development processes, enhance safety, and increase market orientation to give customers a decisive competitive edge.More information: https://fev.group/3057ab Hashtag: #FEVGroup

