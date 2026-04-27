From left: Jackie Ho Hon-sing, Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau; Norihisa Maeda, Executive Chef of Teppanyaki Shou; Soma Shibuya, Executive Sous Chef of Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa; Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju; Marino D'Antonio, Executive Chef of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau.

Five restaurants from Galaxy Macau Luxury Resort and StarWorld Hotel have proudly secured spots on the "100 Top Tables" list by the South China Morning Post this year, reflecting a continued commitment to growth and recognition within the region.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - Galaxy Macau reinforces its market-leading status as Asia's premier dining destination with an exceptional presence in this year'srestaurant guide. Five of its signature restaurants—and—have secured places in the coveted guide, highlighting the resort's 'stars of gastronomy'; and Galaxy's remarkable breadth and commitment to upholding the finest quality and excellence in its lauded portfolio of fine-dining restaurants helmed by the industry's standout talents.Recognised as one of the region's most authoritative dining guides, SCMP's 100 Top Tables honours restaurants that excel in cuisine, service, and overall dining experience. The inclusion of multiple Galaxy Macau restaurants across Chinese, Italian and Japanese traditions reflects the award-winning luxury resort's ability to unite world￼class talent, refined craftsmanship and impeccable hospitality within a single destination. Together, these acclaimed establishments form a sophisticated and diverse dining portfolio that underscores Galaxy Macau's position at the forefront of Asia's culinary landscape.At StarWorld Hotel, Feng Wei Ju has carved out a niche as the premier destination for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in the region, imparting an unforgettable taste experience on every guest with its nuanced approach to pristine ingredients and flavours. Master Chef Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju, boasts a deep understanding of regional Chinese culinary traditions, crafting dishes that are as bold and nuanced, as they are delicate. The restaurant's multi-sensory approach to dining has earned it a loyal following and a quiet yet resounding endorsement of its excellence spanning over a decade as one of Macau's most coveted dining destinations.At Galaxy Macau, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA continues to set the standard for Italian fine dining with flawless execution in every detail. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, the restaurant has entered a new chapter. Chef Marino, whose career spans Michelin-starred kitchens, brings a passion for quality and a deep respect for tradition to his craft. His dishes are an ode to Italian food, each one a celebration of regional flavours and produce elevated with ultimate craft.Perched on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen offers exquisite Cantonese cuisine against a glittering panorama of the Galaxy Resort and Macau beyond. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, the creative force behind the restaurant, projects his vision and skill into every dish, reimagined with a modern sensibility. Combining traditional Cantonese flavours with Ritz-Carlton's legendary service, Lai Heen delivers an unparalleled dining experience.Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the first international establishment by Chef Masaaki Miyakawa—one of Japan's six Michelin three-star sushi masters—has found its home at Raffles at Galaxy Macau. The restaurant celebrates Chef Miyakawa's interpretation of the art of Edomae sushi, a tradition that celebrates the purity of nature and the time-honoured artistry of the chef. Here, the finest seasonal ingredients, from Japan's leading growers and generational fisherman, are transformed into delicate bites that speak to the sea, the soil, and the seasons. With only 10 seats at the sushi counter, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is an intimate space where every detail is a considered ode to seasonality, experience, and restraint.Since opening its doors in 2024, Teppanyaki Shou at Raffles at Galaxy Macau has earned its reputation as a study in precision and passion, redefining the teppanyaki experience under the guidance of Japanese maestros. The restaurant's name speaks to its mission: to carry forward the traditions that encapsulate the essence of authentic Japanese food culture. Under the guidance of master chefs, the teppanyaki grill becomes a stage, where the finest ingredients sourced daily from Japan and beyond – air-freighted daily to Macau – ensuring that every dish is a masterpiece of freshness and can be transformed into a symphony of flavour. The chefs, with their deft hands and keen intuition, tailor each dish to the diner's preferences, creating an omakase experience that is as personal as it is unforgettable.As a world-class luxury integrated resort, Galaxy Macau continues to shape Macau's gastronomic landscape through excellence, innovation and a steadfast dedication to quality. This latest authoritative recognition by's 100 Top Tables further reinforces Galaxy's role as Asia's leading culinary hub; contributing to Macau's global reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.







Galaxy Macau