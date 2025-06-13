Galaxy Macau and FIA Establish a Three-Year Strategic Partnership Following the Successful Debut of the Landmark Conference in Macau as Historic Home of the FIA Formula Regional World Cup

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 - The 2025 Extraordinary General Assemblies meeting and the Conference of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), hosted by the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) supported by Galaxy Macau™, successfully concluded on June 12 at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Following the remarkable debut of the FIA Conference in Macau, where 446 esteemed FIA delegates representing 198 Member Organisations from 139 countries gathered to shape the future of global motor sport and mobility, the FIA and Galaxy Macau are pleased to announce a three-year strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Galaxy Macau will serve as an official global partner of the FIA and venue host for the FIA Conference in both 2026 and 2027.This global alliance reflects Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's international sports landscape, in alignment with the Macao SAR Government's vision to position Macau as a "City of Sports". As a leading integrated resort operator, Galaxy Macau continues to support the SAR government's diverse initiatives, including the "Tourism + MICE" and "Tourism + Sports" strategies - by introducing prominent international events that reinforce Macau's role as a global destination.The 2025 FIA Conference was officially inaugurated on June 10 with an opening session graced by a distinguished assembly of guests, including O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao S.A.R. Government; Elaine Wong, Director Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR Government; Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the AAMC, and Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group.Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: "Our time here in Macau has been inspiring and truly productive. This annual conference is an opportunity for us to bring Members together from across our global federation, and I am delighted we have been able to host them in such an exceptional venue. My thanks to Galaxy Macau and I look forward to our continued partnership."Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of GEG, said: "Galaxy Macau is profoundly honored to support this prestigious conference – bringing together visionary minds, dedicated professionals, and innovative leaders shaping the future of mobility worldwide. With our world-class MICE facilities and award-winning hotels, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for delegates while strengthening Macau's position as an important hub for the business of sports."Comprised of an array of substantive programmes, the three-day conference featured a diverse lineup of discussions, addressing critical industry topics including: safety and sustainability in motor sport and mobility; regional perspectives vs. global ambition; and AI and data analytics in the future of mobility. Beyond thought leadership, delegates also explored Macau's motor sport heritage, as well as indulging in cultural experiences, local gastronomy, and performances – offering a unique blend of tradition and modern innovation.Home to the legendary Macau Grand Prix for over seven decades, Macau continues to be an epicenter for international motor sport. With the Greater China region emerging as a leader in electric vehicle adoption and the world's largest automotive market, this partnership solidifies Macau's growing influence in shaping the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and also across the world.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.











ABOUT FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE DE L'AUTOMOBILE

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.



Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.





