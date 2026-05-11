Hotels: Distinctive Expressions of Contemporary Luxury
In the Hotels category, Andaz Macau, Capella at Galaxy Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau were recognised among Tatler Best 10 Hotels Macau for their distinctive design languages, elevated service philosophies and exceptional guest experiences—each offering a unique interpretation of contemporary luxury within the Galaxy Macau ecosystem.
Among the honours, Capella at Galaxy Macau stood out as a defining highlight. As the newest jewel added to Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio of world-class accommodation, the ultraluxury property was also named Best New Hotel in Macau—a powerful affirmation of Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to delivering deeply personal, thoughtfully curated experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.
In recognition of its vibrant arts focused, design-led, lifestyle offering, Andaz Macau received the lauded Hotel – Best Design in Macau title.
Further recognition saw the elevated luxury stay experience at both Galaxy Hotel and Banyan Tree Macau garnering the Tatler Best Spotlight Hotel recognition, respectively.
Restaurants: Culinary Craftsmanship Across Traditions
Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence was further affirmed with five restaurants named among Tatler Best 20 Restaurants Macau, signalling the most outstanding dining destinations: Feng Wei Ju, House of Origin, Lai Heen, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, and 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau. Spanning refined Chinese, Japanese and Italian dining traditions, these acclaimed restaurants are led by industry‑defining chefs and teams whose mastery, creativity and discipline continue to set benchmarks for gastronomy in the region.
Under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Xu Jingye, Culinary Director of House of Origin, House of Origin introduces a philosophy of "Refined Homeliness" to Galaxy Macau—presenting Cantonese cuisine that honours pristine culinary craftsmanship and seasonality within an inviting and personalised living-room setting. In recognition of its thoughtful balance between culinary heritage, contemporary innovation and finely honed, personalised service, it garnered the title of Best New Restaurant in Macau, signalling standout recognition from Tatler's panel.
Additionally, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau also attained the Restaurant - Best Service in Macau Award, a testament to the restaurant's impeccably vibrant service that creates consistently unforgettable memories for guests at each visit.
Recognised for showcasing the best of pristine seasonal produce and teppanyaki techniques at Teppanyaki Shou and masterful Thai at Saffron, both attained the coveted Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurant title.
Bars: A Sophisticated and Expressive Mixology Landscape
Galaxy Macau's vibrant and diverse bars also received significant recognition, with six establishments honoured among Tatler Best 20 Bars Macau: Andaz Bar, Long Bar, Pony & Plume, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Goa Nights at Broadway Food Street. Together, these bars reflect Galaxy Macau's innovative, nuanced approach to the art of mixology—from an exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven, to an iconic Macau-inspired speakeasy hideaway; from glimmering bar classics where the city's finest expressions of luxury-meets-cocktail craft can be found under the rarefied glimmer of an over-sized chandelier; to lively, flavour-driven social destinations. Galaxy Macau's bars have been recognised for their industry defining authenticity.
As the world's first speakeasy under the Raffles brand, Long Bar - led by Nokoy Mak, chief mixologist & bar manager - distinguished itself with its inventive mixology and sophisticated interior design, earning the Bar - Best Innovation in Macau Award. This recognition reaffirms the Galaxy Macau's market‑leading position in crafting elevated social experiences, live music; setting new benchmarks for contemporary cocktail craft.
Nestled within Capella at Galaxy Macau, Pony & Plume, the city's first whisky bar and divan, received standout recognition in its first year of opening. Home to a collection of more than 650 whiskies, curated across eight distinct flavour profiles, the venue also features a unique cocktail programme. Establishing tack room chic in Pony & Plume's rarefied bar setting, coupled with service excellence and an innovative beverage programme, it was awarded Best New Bar in Macau and Bar – Best Design in Macau Award.
A Commitment to Excellence
Honouring the finest hotels, restaurants and bars across Hong Kong and Macau, the Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards are widely regarded as one of the region's most influential lifestyle accolades, recognising excellence through rigorous evaluation by a panel of tastemakers, hospitality leaders and industry experts.
These honours reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to excellence, innovation and quality across every facet of its luxury resort offering. As a destination that seamlessly unites unparalleled hospitality, award-winning dining, world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau remains dedicated to elevating Macau's global profile as a premier destination and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy—anchored by its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy.
For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.
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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.
Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.
Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.
Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.
For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.
Galaxy Macau