Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 26 prestigious awards, celebrating accolades in recognition of its unrivalled commitment to articulating concept and service excellence at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

At the pinnacle of ultra-hospitality, Capella at Galaxy Macau was among Tatler Best 10 Hotels in Macau and named the Best New Hotel in Macau in the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

A gastronomic sanctuary dedicated to “Refined Homeliness” and helmed by award-winning culinary maestro Xu Jingye, House of Origin, was recognised for its elevated Cantonese dining experience that honours the rhythm of seasonality within a personalised living room setting. Garnering both Tatler Best 20 Restaurants in Macau and Best New Restaurant in Macau in its first year.

Besides being named among Tatler Best 20 Bars in Macau, the exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven and divan at Capella at Galaxy Macau, Pony & Plume, also garnered the title of Best New Bar in Macau with its effortlessly chic, tack room inspired interiors scooping the coveted Bar – Best Design in Macau award.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 -Galaxy Macau is proud to announce an exceptional showing at the, withhotels, restaurants and bars across its portfolio recognised among the region's most distinguished destinations for hospitality, dining and mixology, collectively receivingawards. The awards presentation took place today, further reinforcing Galaxy Macau's position as Asia's most celebrated luxury resort.In the Hotels category,andwere recognised amongfor their distinctive design languages, elevated service philosophies and exceptional guest experiences—each offering a unique interpretation of contemporary luxury within the Galaxy Macau ecosystem.Among the honours,stood out as a defining highlight. As the newest jewel added to Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio of world-class accommodation, the ultraluxury property was also named—a powerful affirmation of Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to delivering deeply personal, thoughtfully curated experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.In recognition of its vibrant arts focused, design-led, lifestyle offering,received the laudedtitle.Further recognition saw the elevated luxury stay experience at bothandgarnering therecognition, respectively.Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence was further affirmed with five restaurants named amongsignalling the most outstanding dining destinations:, andat Galaxy Macau. Spanning refined Chinese, Japanese and Italian dining traditions, these acclaimed restaurants are led by industry‑defining chefs and teams whose mastery, creativity and discipline continue to set benchmarks for gastronomy in the region.Under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Xu Jingye, Culinary Director of House of Origin,introduces a philosophy of "Refined Homeliness" to Galaxy Macau—presenting Cantonese cuisine that honours pristine culinary craftsmanship and seasonality within an inviting and personalised living-room setting. In recognition of its thoughtful balance between culinary heritage, contemporary innovation and finely honed, personalised service, it garnered the title of, signalling standout recognition from Tatler's panel.Additionally,at Galaxy Macau also attained theAward, a testament to the restaurant's impeccably vibrant service that creates consistently unforgettable memories for guests at each visit.Recognised for showcasing the best of pristine seasonal produce and teppanyaki techniques atand masterful Thai atboth attained the covetedtitle.Galaxy Macau's vibrant and diverse bars also received significant recognition, with six establishments honoured amongand. Together, these bars reflect Galaxy Macau's innovative, nuanced approach to the art of mixology—from an exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven, to an iconic Macau-inspired speakeasy hideaway; from glimmering bar classics where the city's finest expressions of luxury-meets-cocktail craft can be found under the rarefied glimmer of an over-sized chandelier; to lively, flavour-driven social destinations. Galaxy Macau's bars have been recognised for their industry defining authenticity.As the world's first speakeasy under the Raffles brand,- led by Nokoy Mak, chief mixologist & bar manager - distinguished itself with its inventive mixology and sophisticated interior design, earning theAward. This recognition reaffirms the Galaxy Macau's market‑leading position in crafting elevated social experiences, live music; setting new benchmarks for contemporary cocktail craft.Nestled within Capella at Galaxy Macau,, the city's first whisky bar and divan, received standout recognition in its first year of opening. Home to a collection of more than 650 whiskies, curated across eight distinct flavour profiles, the venue also features a unique cocktail programme. Establishing tack room chic in Pony & Plume's rarefied bar setting, coupled with service excellence and an innovative beverage programme, it was awardedandAward.Honouring the finest hotels, restaurants and bars across Hong Kong and Macau, theare widely regarded as one of the region's most influential lifestyle accolades, recognising excellence through rigorous evaluation by a panel of tastemakers, hospitality leaders and industry experts.These honours reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to excellence, innovation and quality across every facet of its luxury resort offering. As a destination that seamlessly unites unparalleled hospitality, award-winning dining, world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau remains dedicated to elevating Macau's global profile as a premier destination and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy—anchored by its "" service philosophy.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





Galaxy Macau