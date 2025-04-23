40% believe their employer ‘copies’ competitors in order to keep workplace relevant





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - In the face of economic uncertainty, companies are adopting more cost-conscious approaches by tightening their hiring budgets and focusing on retaining top talent. Prolonged recruitment processes are becoming more common, while greater importance is now being placed on non-monetary strategies, such as workforce transformation, which are vital for attracting and retaining the right candidates. To empower businesses in navigating this dynamic landscape, Robert Walters has unveiled its Talent Trend 2025 report . The report provides actionable insights into the revolutionary shifts transforming hiring, leadership, and workplace culture.

According to Robert Walters' latest research, 40% of professionals identify external trends—'what other companies do'—as the primary driver of change in their workplaces. Other influencing factors include the company's financial position, the broader economy, and employee expectations. "Leading companies are prioritising adaptability, leveraging digital transformation, and adopting human-first approaches to maintain a competitive edge," says John Mullally, managing director of Robert Walters Hong Kong.



The 8 Major Workplace Trends in 2025

AI in recruitment Human-centric leadership Treat your candidates like customers Rethinking remote working Window working Career lattice vs ladder Un-retiring Preparing your people for the jobs of tomorrow

Source: Top Talent Trends In Recruitment 2025



Expectation gap in flexible work arrangement - Work-life balance & human-centric leadership should remain the keys to attracting and retaining talent







The Robert Walters 2025 Salary Survey finds that professionals in Hong Kong prioritise three key factors when considering job opportunities, "Bonus scheme" (80%), "Private health insurance" (73%), "Flexi/remote working" (62%). This reflects a growing demand for work-life balance and flexibility among job seekers.



However, the "return-to-office" movement driven by businesses in 2024 has clashed with employee expectations. According to the Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 report , organisations that prioritise a people-first leadership approach—centred on inclusivity, empathy, and employee well-being—are more successful in attracting and retaining top talent. Companies that foster flexibility, psychological safety, and a well-being-focused workplace gain a competitive edge in employee engagement and retention. As a result, innovative hybrid work models, such as the "four-day work week" and "window working" continue to gain traction. As a rising flexible work model, "window working" allows employees to structure their work schedules around peak productivity hours rather than adhering to traditional fixed hours. This enhances efficiency and job satisfaction while enabling employees to balance professional and personal commitments.



From rigid career ladders to dynamic career lattices - 94% of employees stay longer with companies that prioritise career development



The latest Robert Walters research reveals that 94% of employees are more likely to stay with companies that invest in career development. This underscores the importance of learning & development (L&D) programmes in talent retention strategies.



In Hong Kong, nearly 40% of employers are investing and focusing on improving their L&D programs to upskill employees in 2025 as a strategic move to attracting and retaining talent by aligning with employees' values and aspirations.



Furthermore, traditional career progression models are evolving. Instead of the rigid career ladder, professionals now favour a career lattice model, where lateral moves, cross-functional experience, and skills-based growth take precedence over hierarchical promotions.



AI in recruitment accelerates hiring but human touch remains irreplaceable





The use of AI in the workplace is on the rise, with 75% of Hong Kong professionals reporting they are utilising AI models, such as ChatGPT, in their work—a jump from 45% in November 2023. However, the current use of AI in recruitment remains in its early stages.







In the future, AI will transform every aspect of the hiring process, from job ad creation, candidate sourcing and screening, to final hiring decisions. By integrating AI-driven recruitment strategies, businesses will significantly reduce hiring timelines, cut costs, and enhance hiring efficiency.





However, the Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 report highlights that AI in recruitment still has limitations. Companies must balance automation with fairness, ethical hiring practices, and human decision-making, as AI cannot fully replace human judgment. Organisations should find the right equilibrium between AI-powered efficiency and human intuition.





Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 report have gathered insights and views from experts within the recruitment industry to help businesses navigate a rapidly evolving hiring market and develop effective strategies for attracting and retaining talent. https://www.robertwalters.com.hk/insights/hiring-advice/e-guide/top-talent-trends-in-recruitment.html

Robert Walters Hong Kong

About Robert Walters - Robert Walters is the world's most trusted talent solutions business. Across the globe, we deliver recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing and advisory services for businesses of all shapes and sizes, opening doors for people with diverse skills, ambitions, and backgrounds. We help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential.



The Hong Kong office specialises in placing high-calibre professionals on a permanent or contract basis in the following specialities: accounting & finance, construction, property & engineering, financial services, HR & business support, legal & compliance, sales & marketing, supply chain, logistics & procurement, and tech & transformation.



