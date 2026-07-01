Foundever earned Top Workplace in Asia, Top Community-Centric Company in Asia, and Most Inspiring Executive in Asia honors at the 2025 ACES Awards — reinforcing its commitment to people, purpose and leadership excellence across the region.
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - Foundever®, the next-generation service leader reinventing customer experience (CX), marked a defining moment at the 2025 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.
Foundever in the Philippines was named Top Workplace in Asia for the fifth consecutive year and Top Community-Centric Company in Asia for the second year in a row. The organization also celebrated one of its leaders, Willy Lim, Vice President for HR, Marketing & Communications, and Talent Acquisition for the Philippines, China, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia, as Asia's Most Inspiring Executive.
Widely regarded as one of the region's most selective platforms for leadership and sustainability, ACES recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence rooted in strong values, responsible leadership, and measurable impact.
These criteria reflect the commitment of Foundever to create a workplace where people and performance thrive together. ACES highlighted the company's "practical blend of people-centric empathy and operational discipline," a balance that continues to shape more than 33,000 employee experiences every year. Supporting this culture is Thrive at Foundever, a holistic wellness program that promotes physical, mental, social, and financial wellbeing of associates at work and beyond.
The same people-first philosophy is reflected in Willy Lim's leadership. His inclusion among Asia's Most Inspiring Executives highlights the role of trust, empathy and connection in building a strong workplace culture.
"Our responsibility as leaders is more than meeting goals but ensuring that every interaction with our associates builds trust, understanding, and a genuine sense of belonging," Lim shared.
The latest ACES honors strengthen Foundever reputation as an employer of choice, adding to its recognition as Great Place to Work® Certified™.
Hashtag: #Foundever
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Foundever®
Foundever® is a global CX leader with 150,000 employees across 45+ countries, powering 3.3 billion annual conversations in over 60 languages for 800+ top brands. Using a people-led, technology-enabled, and data-powered approach, they simplify complex customer experiences and deliver scalable, seamless solutions that optimize human and digital operations.
Discover more at foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
ACES Awards
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