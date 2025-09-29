Finran Group has launched Teiza, Malaysia’s First Native Layer 0 foundational blockchain, enabling transparency and interoperability, strengthening regulatory and compliance, meeting the needs of Government and business, whilst catalysing blockchain innovation and ecosystem development.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 September 2025 - Finran Group, an institutional finance group with a digital financial venture capital arm and a digital finance advisory firm announces the launch of Teiza, Malaysia's first native Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure, via its wholly owned subsidiary FinranX.Teiza aims to be a game-changing foundational solution aimed at accelerating innovation in the Web3 space and establishing Malaysia as a global blockchain innovation hub. This secure, foundational blockchain layer will power Malaysia's digital economy, enabling the roll out of next-generational blockchain solutions for Governments and business, which will be immutable and interoperable, ensuring trust and transparency for all interactions and transactions.Malaysia's whole-of-nation focus on accelerating its digital ambitions both in the public and private sector is purely dependent on the effective deployment and utilization of a Layer 0 protocol, such as Teiza, which creates a safe, secure and robust base for the development of applications of national interest.Teiza is able to support initiatives mentioned by Prime Minister YAB Anwar Ibrahim, when he launched the 13th Malaysia Plan, recently. And as Teiza is a fork of the globally proven Tycho Protocol technology, a protocol specialising and recognised as an advanced blockchain solutions tailored for Governments, enterprises, and individuals, the reliability of this protocol is already tried and tested.As such the robustness of Teiza will enable secure, tried and tested interoperable ecosystems linking regulatory bodies, financial ecosystems, compliance solution providers, Halal supply chains, and other permission entities into a seamless secure foundational architecture."Teiza Layer 0 will power Malaysia's digital transformation by providing a secure, scalable, and efficient solution, a much-needed foundational base for all blockchain related solutions. Our Layer 0 will allow for interoperability of all Layer 1, 2 and 3 blockchain solutions built upon it. This in turn, will provide a safe point of interaction with Government, private data, financial intermediation and other use cases such as halal traceability," said Daler Fayziev, Group Chairman of Finran.He added that Teiza as a base blockchain infrastructure will offer the much needed "ground layer" for a range of use cases, including but not limited to Islamic DeFi solutions and smart contract governance."Teiza will now allow for interoperability, scalability and security, providing the missing link, much needed by all blockchain projects in Malaysia to scale effectively. We are already in talks with a few statutory and national agencies keen to explore use cases within their ecosystems" Daler said.This launch also supports the recent statement by Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo at the recent industry round table on the sidelines of the Malaysian Blockchain Week 2025 where he said "".Teiza, once adopted as Malaysia's Layer 0 will jumpstart the National Blockchain Policy, which in turn will strengthen Malaysia's ability to turn sandboxed prototypes into market-ready interoperable blockchain solutions accelerating scalability of Web3 solutions for the whole nation.When further integrated with Artificial Intelligence and Web3 technologies, Teiza unlocks unprecedented opportunities in areas such as smart governance, decentralised finance, supply chain integrity, and secure data sharing.Teiza and the larger Finran Group, aims to facilitate this growth potential for Malaysia, growing the Web3 ecosystem into a significant tangible economic driver, realising the nation's ambitions of becoming a digital leader in the region and internationally.Hashtag: #Finran #Teiza

FINRAN GROUP

Finran Group operates as an investment solutions group, built on leadership with extensive institutional finance experience across Asia-Pacific markets. Our team has successfully navigated multiple crisis periods while building broad institutional client relationships, demonstrating consistent performance through diverse market conditions and economic cycles. Over the years, we have achieved exceptional growth since our inception and are proud to continue growing our presence in the industry, in Australia, Malaysia and beyond. Finran's digital capabilities is further expanded via Finran X, its wholly owned subsidiary, which focusses solely on blockchain technology and its related solutions.



Website: www.finran.com



About FINRANX

FinranX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Finran Group and aims to be the region's premier blockchain solutions provider uniquely positioned as both a comprehensive blockchain technology implementation partner and standalone blockchain application software platform provider.



We aim to serve as the authorized implementation partner for Malaysia's National Blockchain Ecosystem via our Layer 0 foundational blockchain known as Teiza. Teiza's launch will allow for the development of specialized blockchain infrastructure across all industries, including bespoke secure Governmental applications, digital finance solutions (including Islamic digital finance), traceability applications and secure data applications which will be interoperable between all solutions built upon it.



Teiza's cutting-edge custom blockchain technology implementation capabilities, enables it to serve as a trusted bridge between blockchain technology and potential real world use cases.



Website: www.finranx.com Website: www.teiza.com



Finran