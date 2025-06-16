FBS Celebrates 10th Award in 2025 for Client-Centric Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, has once again proven its commitment to traders by earning its tenth award this year — the “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” title from Global Brands Magazine.
Why does FBS stand out in client-centric services
The award reflects FBS’s dedication to putting clients first. Key strengths that set the broker apart include:
24/7 multilingual customer support
FBS ensures traders receive instant assistance in their preferred language, offering round-the-clock support via live chat, email, and phone. This accessibility is crucial for clients across diverse time zones in Asia and beyond.
User-friendly trading platforms
FBS provides flexible account types designed for traders of all levels — from beginners to professionals. Features include:
Ultra-fast execution with minimal slippage
Spreads from 0.7 pips
Leverage up to 1:3000
Minimum deposit of $5
Commissions from 0
Over 550 trading instruments, such as Forex, stocks and indices
Innovative tools for seamless trading
FBS’s award-winning mobile app allows traders to manage positions anytime, anywhere, with:
Real-time TradingView charts
One-click trading
Secure deposits and withdrawals
Customizable alerts
The FBS personal area simplifies account management, offering instant access to transaction history, bonuses, and promotions.
Security and transparency
As a globally regulated broker, FBS maintains strict financial standards to protect clients and ensure:
Segregated client funds
Negative balance protection
Regular audits
With 16 years of experience, over 27 million traders, and more than 100 international awards, FBS is truly a leader in the industry. Winning the title of "Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025" highlights its commitment to innovation, reliability, and putting clients first.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About FBS
FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.
