Founded in 2013, F88 is Việt Nam's leading retail finance chain in the alternative finance sector, focusing on inclusive financial services such as lending, insurance distribution and banking products. The company primarily serves customers who lack access to conventional banking and credit services. As of early May 2025, F88 operates 888 branches across the country. F88 has gained widespread recognition for its performance and workplace culture, including being named one of Asia's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work. It is also the first and only alternative finance company in Việt Nam to receive the Client Protection Certificate — a global standard for safeguarding financial consumers. In April 2025, local credit rating agency FiinRatings upgraded F88's credit outlook from "Stable" to "Positive", citing improvements in asset quality and the company's continued market leadership.

An F88 pawn shop in Hà Nội. F88 is now eligible to become the first alternative financial services provider to move towards a listing on Việt Nam's stock market. Photo courtesy of F88

