The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg . Follow us on Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

EVYD is a Southeast Asia-based healthcare technology company with a vision to build a future where everyone can access better health. We leverage our deep expertise in healthcare data processing and AI to enable our partners to gain insights for informed decision making in healthcare and implement personalized health promotion, risk assessment and chronic disease management programmes at scale to improve population health outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.evydtech.com .

A signing ceremony to officiate the A*STAR-EVYD Joint Lab was held in Singapore to signify the commitment to develop AI solutions for population and digital health. Seated: From left to right: Dr Jiang Jinpeng, Vice President of Technology, EVYD Technology; Mr Rick Liang, President, EVYD Technology; Prof Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC), A*STAR; Dr Su Yi, Executive Director, Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC), A*STAR Standing: From left to right: Mr Chua Ming Jie, Chief Executive Officer, EVYD Technology; Mr Frederick Chew, Chief Executive Officer, A*STAR

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.