We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We are the inventors of Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents which reflect our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. Evolve fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information, visit https://senestech.com/

Fruit Tree Limited is a reputable pest control company specialising in providing effective and sustainable solutions for pest management. Fruit Tree places great emphasis on R&D to continually enhance our services and products. We invest in cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with industry experts to stay at the forefront of pest control and insecticide innovation. Our dedicated team of professionals is driven by a passion for excellence, a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility to serve both residential and commercial clients in Hong Kong. For more information, please contact Fruit Tree Limited at +852 9358 2901.

