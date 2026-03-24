European Excellence Takes Centre Stage at FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - The European Union (EU) announces its participation as Region of Honour with dedicated Pavilions at FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026, one of the region’s most important food and beverage exhibitions.
Taking place from 21st to 24th April, visitors will be able to experience the finest of European gastronomy:
At: Singapore Expo
EU Pavilion Locations:
- FHA Food & Beverage: Hall 5 | Booth 5G4-01
- ProWine Asia: Hall 10| Booth 10E5-01
Bringing together the best from all 27 EU Member States, the EU Pavilion will present an exceptional range of premium food and beverages, offering an inspiring journey through Europe’s rich culinary heritage.
H.E. Artis Bertulis, European Union Ambassador to Singapore, states “The EU is proud to be the Region of Honour at one of the most prestigious food fairs in Asia to celebrate the excellence and diversity of European food and beverages. Together with country pavilions, the EU is present in full Team Europe spirit highlighting our shared commitment to quality, safe, authentic and sustainable agri-food products.ʺ
Join us for the opening of the EU Pavilion
Institutional stakeholders, buyers, retailers and distributors are warmly invited to join us for the EU Pavilion’s opening ceremony on 21 April 2026 at 12:00 hrs. The Pavilion will be inaugurated by Ambassador H.E Artis Bertulis and Mr Diego Canga, acting Deputy Director-General at the Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission. The opening ceremony will feature a special live cooking show by the Pavilion’s Star Chef.
You can register for the opening ceremony here.
Registrations close on Monday 20 April. Attendance requires online registration for FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026, which you can do here.
https://commission.europa.eu/index_en
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About the EU Pavilions
The Pavilions at FHA FnB and ProWine will highlight European agri-food excellence.
Visitors can look forward to tastings of distinctive European products, as well as a vibrant programme of interactive experiences and a wide range of beverages.
Renowned chefs will host live cooking shows, creatively blending European ingredients, including products with geographical indications and organic certification, with traditional local flavours and showcasing their versatility for the Singapore market.
The Pavilions will host expert-led educational sessions delivered by European and Singaporean specialists. These sessions will explore key categories including dairy products, table olives, olive oil and vinegars, meat and meat products, fruit and vegetables, egg products and confectionery. Buyers, retailers and distributors will gain valuable insights into EU standards and discover new opportunities tailored for the Singapore market.
The European Union (EU)