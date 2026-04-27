The Loops, founded in 2019, is Hong Kong's premier one-stop recycling center, offering door-to-door collection, sorting, and reporting. Handling over 40 recyclable types in a single basket, we simplify waste management for homes and businesses, provide real-time ESG data, innovative food waste recycling, and dirty recycling services, fostering sustainable practices. The Loops also empowers disadvantaged homemakers with flexible work, supports families, and transforms waste into resources for a sustainable future through a circular economy.

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 30 September 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 74 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macau.

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