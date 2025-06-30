Canon Singapore and ESET signing a Memorandum of Understanding to broaden partnership to deliver security solutions across Asia. From left to right: Fukui Shinsuke, Senior Director, Regional Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore; Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific Region, ESET



1 Asian markets include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2025 – ESET Asia Pte. Ltd. ("ESET"), a global leader in cybersecurity, and Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Canon") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that marks the extension of a strategic partnership to deliver ESET's award-winning cybersecurity solutions across Asiaprogressively.Through this collaboration, Canon will integrate ESET's leading cybersecurity solutions into its expanding digital portfolio, targeting businesses and enterprises across Asia. This partnership enhances Canon's commitment to delivering innovative, secure solutions tailored to meet the growing office security needs of the region.Canon has already been offering ESET's cybersecurity solutions in key markets including Japan, India, and Singapore, and this MOU marks the next phase in strengthening and broadening that partnership. This aligns with Canon's strategic evolution beyond imaging hardware, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions that help businesses transform and future-proof their operations."Cybersecurity is no longer optional. It's foundational to any business, big or small," said Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific Region, ESET. "Canon's move to extend endpoint protection to its customers is timely and reflects their keen understanding of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. ESET combines the power of AI and human expertise to deliver protection that is both easy and effective, and we are proud to join forces with Canon to equip businesses in the region with the tools they need to thrive securely in a connected world.""At Canon, we want trusted solutions for our customers and to protect their interests. We believe this can be achieved by collaborating with our trusted partner, ESET, to integrate their endpoint protection solutions into Canon's suite of offerings. With this integration, Canon will be well-equipped to meet the growing office security needs of modern enterprises, which includes the SMEs and large enterprises," said Fukui Shinsuke, Senior Director, Regional Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore.ESET technology protects over one billion internet users through our technology stack, services, product portfolio, and partnerships. For more information on ESET's solutions, click here Through Canon's 3D ethos – Digitisation, Digitalisation and Digital Transformation – Canon offers a host of solutions to help customers manage print, document and even automation solutions. For more information on Canon's solutions and services, click here Hashtag: #ESET #Canon

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.





About Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company covers 22 other countries and regions. The parent company Canon Inc. has a global network of more than 300 companies and employs about 170,000 people worldwide. Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.



More information is available at https://asia.canon





