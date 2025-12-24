Japan’s MONJI+—A WebOps Enablement Platform Inspired by Voices from 77 Countries—Launches Its English EditionOSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - ALAKI Inc., celebrating its 15th anniversary, has officially launched the English edition of MONJI+, an evolution of its 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β, now reimagined as a comprehensive WebOps Enablement Platform.
Alongside its free plan, available indefinitely, MONJI+ begins its full-scale expansion into the ASEAN market, helping teams elevate their website operations. In addition, a free Academic Edition is now offered to educational institutions to foster the next generation of web and IT talent.
In everyday website operations, teams often face:
- Feedback scattered across tools and channels
- Miscommunication between internal teams and agencies
- Unclear priorities that fail to drive results
- Knowledge loss when members change
- Valuable learnings buried and forgotten
Since its official launch in Japan in January 2025, MONJI+ has rapidly spread among enterprises and educational institutions. It is increasingly adopted as a practical standard among agencies and in-house teams, improving productivity and measurable outcomes.
The feedback was clear: inefficiencies in website operations, lack of improvement cycles, and a shortage of web marketing expertise are universal challenges. But one issue stood out above all—the shortage of skilled web and IT professionals.
Some governments even requested that MONJI+ contribute to national web/IT talent development, not just productivity gains. Following the Expo, inquiries from multiple countries confirmed the demand, prompting the official release of the English edition of MONJI+.
Insights from leading ASEAN web and IT innovators will continue to shape the evolution of MONJI+.
- Workflow Efficiency: Centralize feedback and progress tracking to prevent oversights
- Error Reduction: Detect typos automatically with AI proofreading
- Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify improvement areas instantly
- Team Collaboration: Share real-time updates across internal and external members
- Knowledge Building: Use the Wiki feature to retain expertise and reduce training costs
Our vision: a human-in-the-loop "Agentic WebOps" environment that helps teams achieve outcomes with AI-assisted decision support.
Available AI Features:
- AI typo and error detection for feedback
- AI chatbot assistance
- Content suggestion and creation
- Feedback trend analysis and improvement recommendations
- Design assistance
- Webpage performance analysis and enhancement
- Global Marketing Agency (Singapore): "Sharing the same interface greatly improved collaboration across our international offices."
- Web Production Agency (Japan): "Centralized feedback management accelerated delivery times by roughly 30%."
- E-commerce Company (Japan): "By linking with an analytics tool, we identified key improvement areas instantly—our conversion rate increased by over 20%."
- Recruitment Platform (Japan): "With AI detecting typos automatically, our job listing checks became faster and more reliable."
— Yuji Yamauchi, Founder & CEO, ALAKI Inc.
Getting started is easy, with no credit card required. MONJI+ aims to be the shared foundation for website operations, accessible to everyone.
- Forever-Free Plan: Access essential functions without time limits
- 30-Day Free Trial: Experience all features in a live environment
