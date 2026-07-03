Launched in Riyadh in 2022, LEAP is a global technology conference organised in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones. Over four editions in Riyadh — the most recent in February 2025 — the conference has attracted more than 215,000 attendees and announced over USD 14.9 billion in deals. The fifth edition is scheduled to return to Riyadh from 31 August to 3 September 2026. LEAP East Hong Kong 2026 marks the conference's first international edition.

Elm Company is a Saudi joint-stock company listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul: 7203), with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) holding the majority stake. Founded in 1988, Elm has evolved into the Kingdom's foremost digital enabler, serving the public and private sectors with an integrated portfolio of digital solutions spanning artificial intelligence, information security, smart cities, e-government services, healthcare and digital banking.

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