The introduction of the trophy this year was no mere formality. It symbolises the effort of each individual who worked tirelessly with dedication and drive to uphold their integrity in the real estate industry. It is a reminder of the role each realtor plays in shaping the community through their success.
While personal production was a key measurement of a realtor’s achievement in last year’s awards, overriding commission has been added as another indicator of success in this year’s Realtors’ Roundtable. Overriding commission quantifies the effort a realtor has put into building their team, an essential measure in maintaining the competency of the real estate industry in Singapore.
Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market for 2024.
| Method of production
| Member
| Rising Star Member
| Millionaire Member
| Received commission*
| $200,000 - $499,999
| $500,000 - $999,999
| ≥ $1,000,000
| *Based on production and overriding commissions between Jan 1, 2024, and Dec 31, 2024, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).
“Member numbers are up 34% compared to last year. That’s not just a bigger number; it’s a sign that more of you are participating, more of you are raising your game, and more of you see the importance of celebrating the hard work you put in.” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore, says.
During the application process, realtors submit their commission and overriding amount received for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.
“Being a realtor in Singapore is not easy, to be honest. Every weekend, you spend tons of money on flyers, stand under the hot sun to hand them out and then compete with thousands of other agents to fight to close deals at a showflat through a ballot system, essentially a lottery. And then, just when you think you’ve got a deal, cooling measures kick in, interest rates change, or the seller suddenly decides to ‘wait for a better offer’,” says Tong.
“Yet, here you are — still closing, still growing, still finding a way. That’s what makes this industry special. It’s full of people who don’t just wait for the perfect market; you create opportunities in whatever market you’re given, and this is particularly true for this group here today. And that’s something to be proud of,” Tong adds.
Of the 266 members who qualified this year, 51 repeated their achievement from last year. This is a testament to their sustained excellence and commitment to their craft. Achieving eligibility once is challenging; doing so for consecutive years is truly commendable. Members who qualify for three consecutive years earn Milestone status, while those who reach five consecutive years achieve the prestigious Landmark status.
Please refer to the complete list of 2025 members below:
| MILLIONAIRE MEMBER
| Singapore
| Malaysia
| Business Name
| CEA licence no.
| Business Name
| licence no.
| Business Name
| licence no.
| Daniel Chong
| R030342B
| Andy Teoh
| E (3) 2136
| Karen Ng Soh Huei
| REN 14461
| Eric Goh
| R024237G
| Angel Tan
| REN 02922
| Mabel Mak
| PEA 0985
| Jeremy Lim
| R017809A
| Angela Lee
| REN 04297
| Norman
| REN 56573
| Loyalle Chin
| R047968G
| Edward Yeoh
| REN 65415
| Paul Lim
| REN 26419
| Lynn Er
| R024060I
| Edwin Ong
| REN 07942
| Phoebe Foo Jie Chyi
| REN 39209
| Nizam Adli
| R009461J
| Eken Ng
| REN 09700
| Rachel Loo
| PEA 2035
| Rambo Kor
| R031725C
| Elainne Phang
| REN 09625
| Rita Jiang
| REN 31575
| Stella Thio
| R030286H
| Ernest Ong Swee Gim
| REN 40148
| Sean Liew
| REN 30734
| Vincent Lim
| R026632B
| Eugene Tan
| REN 10087
| Sean Tiew
| REN 37388
| George Ng
| REN 17400
| Simon Lim
| REN 12367
| Ivan Wong Khai Mun
| REN 09162
| Victor Lim Wee Tat
| REN 09135
| Jason Teo
| REN 25138
| YC Wong
| REN 56571
| ELITE MEMBER
| Singapore
| Malaysia
| Business Name
| CEA licence no.
| Business Name
| licence no.
| Alex Goh
| R024505H
| Adzura Mohd Zamedin
| REN 04287
| Alex Ng
| R009772E
| Albert Hoo
| REN 65544
| Ann Lee
| R007611F
| Amin Mahat
| REN 70847
| Anthony Chua
| R020000C
| Andy Lau Pik Kwong
| REN 32839
| Ashlyn Peh
| R059953D
| Beelee Ku
| REN 48501
| Catherine Lee
| R009414I
| Celestine Ting
| REN 42028
| Chris Choo
| R016290Z
| Connie Soh Moi Chuan
| REN 60618
| Clarence Foo
| R052281G
| Daniel Yong Hong Fatt
| REN 14043
| Clarie Lim
| R059246G
| HuiHui Kok
| REN 60129
| Donavan Tan
| R066799J
| Hycintha Sii Ping Sieng
| PEA 2252
| Elaine Goh
| R042676A
| Jack Yap
| REN 20653
| Faith Quek
| R005493G
| Jacq Sim
| REN 07430
| Hakim Halim
| R063000H
| Jannah Ali
| REN 33302
| Ivan Seah
| R045857D
| Jason Kok
| REN 39793
| Jasmine Lau
| R013868E
| Jeffrey Kiong
| REN 27719
| Jim Leong
| R056779I
| Jess Chong
| REN 48007
| Joy Toh
| R045565F
| Johannes Loo
| REN 34083
| Justin Kwek
| R041348A
| Johnathan Teo
| REN 39045
| Lim Li Yuen
| R060059A
| Judy Tan
| REN 01785
| Lincoln Choo K B
| R024093E
| Kevin Goh
| PEA 2729
| Lynn Tiang
| R008601D
| Kevin Lim
| REN 43473
| Maggie Yang
| R051087H
| Kho Chng Guan
| REN 08689
| Martin Goh
| R001839F
| Liny Ong
| REN 59112
| Mary Tan
| R007295A
| Lucas Liew
| REN 29489
| Nick Tan
| R040814C
| Mason Sia
| REN 00792
| Phoebe Ang
| R027574G
| Michael Lam
| REN 26181
| Ray Teo
| R010198F
| Philip Chan
| REN 34066
| Raycher Lim
| R044853F
| Robert Kong Chin Siong
| REN 45492
| Raymond Ler
| R003417J
| Ryan Tan Chuan Wee
| REN 39046
| Richard Jany
| R000383F
| Tan Kai Lun
| REN 21991
| Ron Lim
| R018220Z
| TH Lee
| REN 05664
| Ryan Lee K K
| R055105A
| Victor Lim Yu Chee
| REN 36613
| Shawn Thayalan
| R014220H
| Vincent Chong Jin Yu
| REN 53247
| Shen Jiaming
| R021292C
| Zoey Lee
| REN 56789
| Val Lin
| R063241H
| Vincent Tay
| R001840Z
| MEMBER
| Singapore
| Malaysia
| Business Name
| CEA licence no.
| Business Name
| CEA licence no.
| Business Name
| licence no.
| Adelyn Chan
| R002209A
| Jeremy Quah
| R063595F
| Aaron Lam
| REN 06036
| Aileen Yeo
| R015747G
| Jimmy Lye
| R014198H
| Abby Chew
| E 3082
| Aiman Roza
| R064095D
| Joe Ong
| R049112A
| Almes H'ng
| REN 46378
| Albert Tan
| R045222C
| Jolyn Lim
| R062253F
| Anders Ong
| PEA 2708
| Amy Lim
| R016002H
| Joshua Tan
| R067053H
| Andrew Kan
| REN 30355
| Andrew Phee
| R024642I
| Julianto Cahyadi
| R060528C
| Annie Bong Jing Xian
| PEA 3793
| Andrew Wong
| R063296E
| June Bala
| R014013B
| Annie Hee
| REN 46494
| Andy Lim Junchen
| R050816D
| June Leng
| R012861B
| Bill Khong Weng Kai
| REN 19750
| Annie Heng
| R043835B
| Kenneth Loh
| R051340J
| Bryant Liow
| REN 29368
| Asyraff Khan
| R051755D
| Kenny Lee
| R048309I
| Camie Tang
| PEA 1794
| Audrey Wong
| R028383I
| Kesang Yanki Labattu
| R047826E
| Connie Lee
| REN 24050
| Augustine Wee
| R028262Z
| Lara Lam
| R065692Z
| Dexter Lim
| REN 64805
| Ben Huang
| R051182C
| Laven Loo
| R060597F
| Dicson Loh Wen Jiun
| REN 27609
| Brian Wong
| R064364D
| Lindy Lee
| R049099J
| Eila Muhamad
| REN 49490
| Bruce Ang
| R019087C
| Liong Phang Fei
| R057131A
| Elvis Eng
| REN 78550
| Carrie Zhang
| R044936B
| Lisa Seow
| R057486H
| Elyas Sulaiman
| PEA 1616
| Caryn Wong
| R069458E
| Louis Tey
| R052354F
| Etto Chee
| REN 18144
| Chew Hock Ngee
| R041715J
| Mandy Gracie Tan
| R006354E
| Farah Najwa (Kak Yong)
| REN 42349
| Ching Chia
| R067066F
| Mark Tan
| R068292A
| Felix Cheng
| REN 25339
| Chris Chua
| R030867Z
| Mervyn Ong
| R068299B
| Ferlim Lim
| REN 41426
| Chua Rui Song Alvin
| R051901H
| Mohd Ameen
| R024674G
| Fiona Chin
| REN 00140
| Clinton Yew
| R009287A
| Nancy Tan
| R041725H
| Ghaz Ibrahim
| REN 38372
| Colin Choo
| R045976G
| Neo Chee Seng
| R010137D
| Henrick Tan
| REN 16279
| David Hwang
| R010782H
| Ng Yun Jian (Javier)
| R000194B
| Hilal Alias
| PEA 1607
| Don Kah
| R068060G
| Nick R.L
| R002622D
| Ho Maggie
| REN 23792
| Don Lim
| R053988D
| Nigel Lee
| R063275B
| Hui Jun Hoe
| REN 63478
| Doris Tan
| R010121H
| Perry Siow
| R006056B
| Jacelyn Ng
| REN 08753
| Douglas Chew
| R045080H
| Peter Loh
| R028064C
| Jacky Liew
| PEA 2026
| Dylan Poh
| R043788G
| Png Wei Guang Don
| R043330Z
| Jazz Lim Tong Huooi
| REN 43278
| Eddy Ong
| R044677J
| Rachel Yeen
| R045908B
| Jeffrey Ng
| REN 19236
| Edith Tay
| R002319E
| Raymond Tung
| R027394I
| Jovine Ng
| REN 19766
| Edmund Goh
| R030777J
| Sean Yin
| R006541F
| Kenneth Kwok
| REN 00632
| Edwin Kheng
| R005738C
| Sharolyn Chun
| R007773B
| Kent Fatt
| REN 15215
| Eileen Leong
| R026443E
| Shirley Fong
| R064755G
| Koh Wee Min
| REN 46982
| Fendy Lee
| R018080J
| Soh Shu Hui
| R066982D
| Lau Yong Sern
| REN 47890
| Gary Koh
| R029187D
| Swan
| R066500G
| Loh Beng Piau
| REN 00751
| Gavan Lee
| R055759I
| Sylvia Wandly
| R019365A
| Lucas Fong Er Hao
| REN 53849
| Goh Pei Chang Ethan
| R064895H
| Tan Jia Da
| R064766J
| Max Ong
| REN 09693
| Goh Zong Han
| R061881D
| Tan Xiuqing Natalie
| R018409A
| Michael Chng
| REN 51668
| Imelda Quek
| R064322D
| Tasso Chan
| R028756G
| Michael Kong Kang Wei
| REN 41775
| Irene Joan Sim
| R024277F
| Tay Chai Heng
| R062360E
| Mohammad Fareed
| REN 20636
| Ivy Yeo
| R045707A
| Tracy Teo
| R023837Z
| Mohd Fitri MF
| REN 55084
| Izaac Fong
| R064008I
| Veann Lee
| R050685D
| Mohd Hafidz Hanif
| REN 59077
| James Sim
| R051809G
| Wanni Chan
| R048908I
| Mohd Haris
| REN 18502
| Jamie Yoeng
| R006717F
| William Tan
| R061781H
| Muhammad Azizirrahim
| REN 35533
| Janice Lee
| R064268H
| Yumei Ng
| R059711F
| Nas
| E 2615
| Jasmine Tan
| R005745F
| Zola Tan
| R029291I
| Neou Wee Ping
| REN 35861
| Jenna Tong
| R026756F
| Nor Syatilla
| REN 24819
| Jeremiah Chua
| R046635F
| Nuzulhakimi Ayob
| REN 55942
| Jeremy Pher
| R003742J
| Raymond Khoo
| REN 46969
| Rinna Khoo
| PEA 2458
| Rosmawati Mustapha
| REN 42406
| Sam Cheng
| REN 34574
| Sam Khoo
| REN 40540
| Shamnee Cheng
| REN 40800
| Simon Yang
| REN 22909
| Sr Khairulnawawi
| E 3145
| Sue Hartanah
| REN 49007
| Thomas Wong
| E 2649
| William Wong
| REN 15548
| Wilson Lim Wei Sern
| REN 29646
| Wilson Ng
| REN 33305
| Wilson Ong
| REN 57695
| Wong Kok Leong
| REN 57545
| Yad Zahari
| REN 54620
| YC Liow
| REN 24042
The Realtors’ Roundtable will also be held in Malaysia on September 19, 2025, at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.
