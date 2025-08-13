SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 - Top performers in the real estate industry from Singapore and Malaysia gathered once again for the annual Realtors Round Table on Aug 12 at Pan Pacific Singapore. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency, and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession. The evening was a night of celebration and commendation, from valuable networking opportunities to comedic entertainment.

Winners at the Realtors' Roundtable 2025

The introduction of the trophy this year was no mere formality. It symbolises the effort of each individual who worked tirelessly with dedication and drive to uphold their integrity in the real estate industry. It is a reminder of the role each realtor plays in shaping the community through their success.

While personal production was a key measurement of a realtor’s achievement in last year’s awards, overriding commission has been added as another indicator of success in this year’s Realtors’ Roundtable. Overriding commission quantifies the effort a realtor has put into building their team, an essential measure in maintaining the competency of the real estate industry in Singapore.

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market for 2024.

Method of production
Member
Rising Star Member
Millionaire Member
Received commission*
$200,000 - $499,999
$500,000 - $999,999
≥ $1,000,000
*Based on production and overriding commissions between Jan 1, 2024, and Dec 31, 2024, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).


“Member numbers are up 34% compared to last year. That’s not just a bigger number; it’s a sign that more of you are participating, more of you are raising your game, and more of you see the importance of celebrating the hard work you put in.” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore, says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission and overriding amount received for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Being a realtor in Singapore is not easy, to be honest. Every weekend, you spend tons of money on flyers, stand under the hot sun to hand them out and then compete with thousands of other agents to fight to close deals at a showflat through a ballot system, essentially a lottery. And then, just when you think you’ve got a deal, cooling measures kick in, interest rates change, or the seller suddenly decides to ‘wait for a better offer’,” says Tong.

“Yet, here you are — still closing, still growing, still finding a way. That’s what makes this industry special. It’s full of people who don’t just wait for the perfect market; you create opportunities in whatever market you’re given, and this is particularly true for this group here today. And that’s something to be proud of,” Tong adds.

Of the 266 members who qualified this year, 51 repeated their achievement from last year. This is a testament to their sustained excellence and commitment to their craft. Achieving eligibility once is challenging; doing so for consecutive years is truly commendable. Members who qualify for three consecutive years earn Milestone status, while those who reach five consecutive years achieve the prestigious Landmark status.

Please refer to the complete list of 2025 members below:

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER
Singapore
Malaysia
Business Name
CEA licence no.
Business Name
licence no.
Business Name
licence no.
Daniel Chong
R030342B
Andy Teoh
E (3) 2136
Karen Ng Soh Huei
REN 14461
Eric Goh
R024237G
Angel Tan
REN 02922
Mabel Mak
PEA 0985
Jeremy Lim
R017809A
Angela Lee
REN 04297
Norman
REN 56573
Loyalle Chin
R047968G
Edward Yeoh
REN 65415
Paul Lim
REN 26419
Lynn Er
R024060I
Edwin Ong
REN 07942
Phoebe Foo Jie Chyi
REN 39209
Nizam Adli
R009461J
Eken Ng
REN 09700
Rachel Loo
PEA 2035
Rambo Kor
R031725C
Elainne Phang
REN 09625
Rita Jiang
REN 31575
Stella Thio
R030286H
Ernest Ong Swee Gim
REN 40148
Sean Liew
REN 30734
Vincent Lim
R026632B
Eugene Tan
REN 10087
Sean Tiew
REN 37388
George Ng
REN 17400
Simon Lim
REN 12367
Ivan Wong Khai Mun
REN 09162
Victor Lim Wee Tat
REN 09135
Jason Teo
REN 25138
YC Wong
REN 56571

ELITE MEMBER
Singapore
Malaysia
Business Name
CEA licence no.
Business Name
licence no.
Alex Goh
R024505H
Adzura Mohd Zamedin
REN 04287
Alex Ng
R009772E
Albert Hoo
REN 65544
Ann Lee
R007611F
Amin Mahat
REN 70847
Anthony Chua
R020000C
Andy Lau Pik Kwong
REN 32839
Ashlyn Peh
R059953D
Beelee Ku
REN 48501
Catherine Lee
R009414I
Celestine Ting
REN 42028
Chris Choo
R016290Z
Connie Soh Moi Chuan
REN 60618
Clarence Foo
R052281G
Daniel Yong Hong Fatt
REN 14043
Clarie Lim
R059246G
HuiHui Kok
REN 60129
Donavan Tan
R066799J
Hycintha Sii Ping Sieng
PEA 2252
Elaine Goh
R042676A
Jack Yap
REN 20653
Faith Quek
R005493G
Jacq Sim
REN 07430
Hakim Halim
R063000H
Jannah Ali
REN 33302
Ivan Seah
R045857D
Jason Kok
REN 39793
Jasmine Lau
R013868E
Jeffrey Kiong
REN 27719
Jim Leong
R056779I
Jess Chong
REN 48007
Joy Toh
R045565F
Johannes Loo
REN 34083
Justin Kwek
R041348A
Johnathan Teo
REN 39045
Lim Li Yuen
R060059A
Judy Tan
REN 01785
Lincoln Choo K B
R024093E
Kevin Goh
PEA 2729
Lynn Tiang
R008601D
Kevin Lim
REN 43473
Maggie Yang
R051087H
Kho Chng Guan
REN 08689
Martin Goh
R001839F
Liny Ong
REN 59112
Mary Tan
R007295A
Lucas Liew
REN 29489
Nick Tan
R040814C
Mason Sia
REN 00792
Phoebe Ang
R027574G
Michael Lam
REN 26181
Ray Teo
R010198F
Philip Chan
REN 34066
Raycher Lim
R044853F
Robert Kong Chin Siong
REN 45492
Raymond Ler
R003417J
Ryan Tan Chuan Wee
REN 39046
Richard Jany
R000383F
Tan Kai Lun
REN 21991
Ron Lim
R018220Z
TH Lee
REN 05664
Ryan Lee K K
R055105A
Victor Lim Yu Chee
REN 36613
Shawn Thayalan
R014220H
Vincent Chong Jin Yu
REN 53247
Shen Jiaming
R021292C
Zoey Lee
REN 56789
Val Lin
R063241H
Vincent Tay
R001840Z

MEMBER
Singapore
Malaysia
Business Name
CEA licence no.
Business Name
CEA licence no.
Business Name
licence no.
Adelyn Chan
R002209A
Jeremy Quah
R063595F
Aaron Lam
REN 06036
Aileen Yeo
R015747G
Jimmy Lye
R014198H
Abby Chew
E 3082
Aiman Roza
R064095D
Joe Ong
R049112A
Almes H'ng
REN 46378
Albert Tan
R045222C
Jolyn Lim
R062253F
Anders Ong
PEA 2708
Amy Lim
R016002H
Joshua Tan
R067053H
Andrew Kan
REN 30355
Andrew Phee
R024642I
Julianto Cahyadi
R060528C
Annie Bong Jing Xian
PEA 3793
Andrew Wong
R063296E
June Bala
R014013B
Annie Hee
REN 46494
Andy Lim Junchen
R050816D
June Leng
R012861B
Bill Khong Weng Kai
REN 19750
Annie Heng
R043835B
Kenneth Loh
R051340J
Bryant Liow
REN 29368
Asyraff Khan
R051755D
Kenny Lee
R048309I
Camie Tang
PEA 1794
Audrey Wong
R028383I
Kesang Yanki Labattu
R047826E
Connie Lee
REN 24050
Augustine Wee
R028262Z
Lara Lam
R065692Z
Dexter Lim
REN 64805
Ben Huang
R051182C
Laven Loo
R060597F
Dicson Loh Wen Jiun
REN 27609
Brian Wong
R064364D
Lindy Lee
R049099J
Eila Muhamad
REN 49490
Bruce Ang
R019087C
Liong Phang Fei
R057131A
Elvis Eng
REN 78550
Carrie Zhang
R044936B
Lisa Seow
R057486H
Elyas Sulaiman
PEA 1616
Caryn Wong
R069458E
Louis Tey
R052354F
Etto Chee
REN 18144
Chew Hock Ngee
R041715J
Mandy Gracie Tan
R006354E
Farah Najwa (Kak Yong)
REN 42349
Ching Chia
R067066F
Mark Tan
R068292A
Felix Cheng
REN 25339
Chris Chua
R030867Z
Mervyn Ong
R068299B
Ferlim Lim
REN 41426
Chua Rui Song Alvin
R051901H
Mohd Ameen
R024674G
Fiona Chin
REN 00140
Clinton Yew
R009287A
Nancy Tan
R041725H
Ghaz Ibrahim
REN 38372
Colin Choo
R045976G
Neo Chee Seng
R010137D
Henrick Tan
REN 16279
David Hwang
R010782H
Ng Yun Jian (Javier)
R000194B
Hilal Alias
PEA 1607
Don Kah
R068060G
Nick R.L
R002622D
Ho Maggie
REN 23792
Don Lim
R053988D
Nigel Lee
R063275B
Hui Jun Hoe
REN 63478
Doris Tan
R010121H
Perry Siow
R006056B
Jacelyn Ng
REN 08753
Douglas Chew
R045080H
Peter Loh
R028064C
Jacky Liew
PEA 2026
Dylan Poh
R043788G
Png Wei Guang Don
R043330Z
Jazz Lim Tong Huooi
REN 43278
Eddy Ong
R044677J
Rachel Yeen
R045908B
Jeffrey Ng
REN 19236
Edith Tay
R002319E
Raymond Tung
R027394I
Jovine Ng
REN 19766
Edmund Goh
R030777J
Sean Yin
R006541F
Kenneth Kwok
REN 00632
Edwin Kheng
R005738C
Sharolyn Chun
R007773B
Kent Fatt
REN 15215
Eileen Leong
R026443E
Shirley Fong
R064755G
Koh Wee Min
REN 46982
Fendy Lee
R018080J
Soh Shu Hui
R066982D
Lau Yong Sern
REN 47890
Gary Koh
R029187D
Swan
R066500G
Loh Beng Piau
REN 00751
Gavan Lee
R055759I
Sylvia Wandly
R019365A
Lucas Fong Er Hao
REN 53849
Goh Pei Chang Ethan
R064895H
Tan Jia Da
R064766J
Max Ong
REN 09693
Goh Zong Han
R061881D
Tan Xiuqing Natalie
R018409A
Michael Chng
REN 51668
Imelda Quek
R064322D
Tasso Chan
R028756G
Michael Kong Kang Wei
REN 41775
Irene Joan Sim
R024277F
Tay Chai Heng
R062360E
Mohammad Fareed
REN 20636
Ivy Yeo
R045707A
Tracy Teo
R023837Z
Mohd Fitri MF
REN 55084
Izaac Fong
R064008I
Veann Lee
R050685D
Mohd Hafidz Hanif
REN 59077
James Sim
R051809G
Wanni Chan
R048908I
Mohd Haris
REN 18502
Jamie Yoeng
R006717F
William Tan
R061781H
Muhammad Azizirrahim
REN 35533
Janice Lee
R064268H
Yumei Ng
R059711F
Nas
E 2615
Jasmine Tan
R005745F
Zola Tan
R029291I
Neou Wee Ping
REN 35861
Jenna Tong
R026756F
Nor Syatilla
REN 24819
Jeremiah Chua
R046635F
Nuzulhakimi Ayob
REN 55942
Jeremy Pher
R003742J
Raymond Khoo
REN 46969
Rinna Khoo
PEA 2458
Rosmawati Mustapha
REN 42406
Sam Cheng
REN 34574
Sam Khoo
REN 40540
Shamnee Cheng
REN 40800
Simon Yang
REN 22909
Sr Khairulnawawi
E 3145
Sue Hartanah
REN 49007
Thomas Wong
E 2649
William Wong
REN 15548
Wilson Lim Wei Sern
REN 29646
Wilson Ng
REN 33305
Wilson Ong
REN 57695
Wong Kok Leong
REN 57545
Yad Zahari
REN 54620
YC Liow
REN 24042

The Realtors’ Roundtable will also be held in Malaysia on September 19, 2025, at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.


EdgeProp

EdgeProp Singapore offers Singapore’s most comprehensive real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors, with thousands of listings to facilitate property decisions.

For enquiries, please contact us at awards@edgeprop.sg.


