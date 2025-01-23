DYMO & GA International (LabTAG)





"We are excited to join forces with GA International to offer our customers exceptional laboratory labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series, saving them time, money and effort" said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director of DYMO. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across various industries."





GA International (LabTAG) will offer a portfolio of Cryogenic labels for DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series printers, including the LabelWriter 550, 550 Turbo and 5XL. "Combining DYMO's lab-friendly printers and software with GA International's high-performance and proprietary cryo labels will empower users worldwide to optimize their sample management and lab operations," said George Ambartsoumian, CEO of GA International (LabTAG). "By joining forces, we will unlock substantial advantages across various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals, and many other related industries."

ATLANTA - Newsaktuell - 23 January 2025 - DYMO®, a leading provider of innovative labeling and printing solutions and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, and GA International (LabTAG) , a leader in exceptional laboratory and industrial identification solutions, have announced a strategic partnership that makes high-quality cryogenic LabelWriter® labels available to users of the DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.Hashtag: #DYMO

About DYMO®

DYMO® is a leading provider of innovative labeling solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.







This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website: www.newellbrands.com

About GA International (LabTAG)

GA International (LabTAG) has over 25 years of experience as a leading manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions to biomedical research labs, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since its inception, GA International (LabTAG) has become a worldwide leader in cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels, with a strong dedication to R&D and customer service.

