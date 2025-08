PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SYDEL, a French real estate investment company, to establish– a joint venture created to bring Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France for the first time.Leveraging SYDEL's local knowledge and operational expertise, the joint venture will focus on identifying opportunities for Dusit Hotels and Resorts, whose portfolio of nine brands spans the lodging spectrum – from affordable lifestyle hotels to full-service luxury retreats.Brands being considered for the French market include(Bespoke Luxury),(Wellness Luxury),(Character Luxury),(Upper Upscale),(Lifestyle Upscale),(Upper Midscale),(Lifestyle Midscale), and(Lifestyle Long Stay).Together, Dusit and SYDEL will identify strategic locations, support asset owners with repositioning projects, and introduce innovative hotel concepts focused on delivering memorable guest experiences, championing well-being, and creating long-term sustainable value.The partnership was formalised at an exclusive signing ceremony held on 10 July 2025 in Paris. At the event,, shared the vision forand outlined the group's growth ambitions in the region."We are thrilled to partner with SYDEL to seek opportunities to expand Dusit's footprint and bring our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France – one of the world's most iconic travel destinations," said Mr Cretallaz. "This partnership marks an important milestone in our global expansion strategy, and we are confident that our unique blend of cultural authenticity, innovation, and gracious service will resonate strongly with travellers and developers alike."Dusit's portfolio currently spans 294 properties across 18 countries, including 55 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens. In Europe, the company operates the upper-upscale Dusit Suites Athens in Greece, located in the vibrant coastal district of Glyfada on the Athenian Riviera.Hashtag: #dusitinternational

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.