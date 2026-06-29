| Date:
| 29 July 2026 (Wednesday)
| Time:
| 09:30am – 10:30am (Hong Kong Time)
| Presented by:
| Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, and
Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 22 July 2026.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.
Should you have any queries, please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu
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About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.
The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.
DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.
DFI Retail Group