DFA Awards 2024: Asia’s Creative Luminaries Shine

New ‘Designer of the Year’ Award Unveiled

Kengo KUMA

Founder

Kengo Kuma & Associates



Kikuo IBE

Timepiece Business Unit Senior Fellow

CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.



Tino KWAN

Principal Consultant

Tino Kwan Lighting Consultants



Eisuke TACHIKAWA

Founder and CEO

NOSIGNER



DFA Design for Asia Awards 2024 (DFA DFAA)

DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is pleased to announce the esteemed laureates of the DFA Awards 2024, celebrating the innovative spirit and profound impact of design across Asia. This year, DFA Awards introduced an exciting new accolade, the DFA Designer of the Year, marking a significant milestone in recognising creative leaders based in Asia. Created by the renowned designer Alan Chan, the striking new trophy design for this esteemed award embodies Alan's signature East-meets-West aesthetic which features a prominent "d" logo and the number "1" to serve as the focal points, elegantly representing the award's prestigious identity.Launched in 2003 with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the lead sponsor, formerly known as Create Hong Kong, the DFA Awards honours extraordinary individuals and projects that have made a lasting impact on the design landscape, particularly in Asia by a series of award programmes. The 2024 awardees include – Kengo KUMA, DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA); Kikuo IBE, DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA); Tino KWAN, DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD) and Eisuke TACHIKAWA, DFA Designer of the Year (DFA DOY), each representing the pinnacle of design excellence and innovation.Prof. Eric YIM, Chairman of HKDC said, "This year's DFA Awards laureates have demonstrated how design transcends aesthetics to become a powerful tool for societal change. Their work not only inspires us but also challenges us to think deeply about the role of design in addressing global issues. I extend my warmest congratulations to each winner, whose visionary contributions are paving the way for a more sustainable and connected world. This year, we are thrilled to introduce the DFA Designer of the Year, which recognises individuals who are leading the charge in harnessing design to solve the complex social challenges of our time. This award highlights not only the individual achievements but also the richness of the innovative cultural perspectives that the Asian-based designers has brought to the design landscape."Kengo Kuma, a world-renowned architect, has made an indelible impact in the field of architecture by redefining the relationship between nature, technology, and humanity. Since the founding of Kengo Kuma & Associates in 1990, Kuma has brought his vision of blending architecture and its environment seamlessly to life. Kuma's design philosophy, which prioritises natural materials and human-scaled spaces, can be seen in some of the world's most iconic structures.He is an Honorary Professor at the University of Tokyo, and taught at prestigious institutions like Keio University. Kuma continues to share his knowledge with future generations of architects. His philosophy integrates traditional Japanese aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, creating architecture that is both grounded and forward-thinking. Kuma's influential body of work includes notable publications such as "Onomatopoeia Architecture Grounding", "Natural Architecture", and "Small Architecture".The DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 celebrates Kengo Kuma's pioneering vision and his profound contributions to the world of spatial design. His talent for blending natural materials with modern design principles offers a new perspective on how we engage with our surroundings, fostering a deeper connection between people and the environment.Kikuo Ibe, known as the "Father of G-SHOCK", successfully developed and commercialised G-SHOCK in 1981, has revolutionised the watch industry with his groundbreaking creation of G-SHOCK, a shock-resistant watch that has become an icon of durability and style that would withstand impacts and continue to function perfectly even if dropped.Ibe's relentless pursuit of durability did not stop there. In 1994, he initiated the creation of a full metal G-SHOCK, the MR-G model, which was released later. His creativity continued to push boundaries, leading to the launch of the DREAM PROJECT in 2016, which culminated in the creation of the 18K-GOLD G-SHOCK in 2018 to celebrate its 35th anniversary of the G-SHOCK line. The limited run of 35 units were sold out by reservation. Now more than 1,000 CASIO shops around the world sell G-SHOCK products, and G-SHOCK has sold a total of 100 million pieces worldwide, which registered as an important historical resource for science and technology, further acknowledging his contributions to global cultural development.The DFA Design Leadership Award 2024 celebrates Kikuo Ibe's extraordinary contributions to the design world, recognising his relentless pursuit of innovation, resilience, and his lasting impact on global trend and product design.Tino Kwan, one of the world's most celebrated lighting designers, has been a trailblazer in the field for over 45 years. His illustrious career began when he founded Tino Kwan Lighting Consultants in London in 1979, and his work around many countries on commercial buildings, yachts, luxury star-rated hotels, casinos, Michelin restaurants and mansions.Tino Kwan's influence extends beyond design as he actively shares his experience through lectures at design institutes such as Tsinghua University. His accolades include the Top 10 Designers Award from China National Interior Decoration Association (CIDA), awarded by China Illuminating Engineering Society (CIES), awards from Illuminating Engineering Institute of Japan (IEIJ) and Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), and his induction into Interior Design China's Hall of Fame, reflecting his lasting impact on the design industry.The DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer 2024 celebrates Tino Kwan for his pioneering approach to lighting design and his efforts to nurture future talent. His ability to transform spaces with light has made him an industry icon, continuously expanding the limits of how we experience the environment.Eisuke Tachikawa, founder of NOSIGNER, is a design visionary dedicated to addressing global social issues such as climate change and disaster prevention through his work. His concept of "Evolutional Creativity", which draws parallels between biological evolution and the creative process, has garnered him over 100 design awards, including two DFA Grand Awards.Since 2021, Tachikawa has served as the youngest President of Japan Industrial Design Association (JIDA) and was elected to the Board of World Design Organization (WDO) in 2023. He has been instrumental in redefining the role of design in solving real-world problems. His notable projects include Japan pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka and "DESIGNS FOR THE NEXT 100YEARS" further showcases his commitment to creating positive social impact. His publications, "Evolutional Creativity" and "Design and Innovation", highlight his thought on leadership in sustainable design.The DFA Designer of the Year 2024 honours Eisuke Tachikawa for his innovative approach to design as a tool for societal change. His work challenges conventional thinking, offering hope and solutions for a better, more sustainable future.The DFA Design for Asia Awards 2024 recognises and celebrates outstanding design achievements that have had a significant impact across Asia. Spanning six diverse categories, the Awards reflects the breadth and depth of design excellence from an Asian perspective while encompassing the global design landscape. These categories include Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design, offering a comprehensive view of the innovative work shaping the future of design.In the 2024 edition, 215 awards conferred to honour exceptional designs. These accolades include 10 Grand Awards, 20 Gold Awards, 43 Silver Awards, 57 Bronze Awards, and 85 Merit Awards. These recognitions underscore the accomplishments and represent a holistic celebration of creativity and innovation in design. A diverse panel of over 40 international judges, comprising experts from various regions and design disciplines, lent their expertise to evaluate the submissions, ensuring a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process.Mr. Steve LEUNG, Vice Chairman of HKDC and Chairman of the DFA Awards Steering Committee said, "It is truly inspiring to witness the incredible calibre of projects showcased in DFAA 2024. This year, we have seen an impressive range of designs that not only push creative boundaries but also reflect a deep commitment to addressing pressing global challenges, from social inclusivity to cultural preservation. It is heartening to see designers embracing social responsibility, incorporating sustainable practices, and preserving heritage while shaping the future of design in Asia. Congratulations to all the winners, whose visionary work is leading the way to a brighter future."In addition, the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award will soon announce its winners.

About DFA Awards (http://www.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the Hong Kong Design Centre has launched the DFA Awards to underpin the role of designers in society, to celebrate design leadership and exemplary designs and projects with commercial success or impact in Asia, as well as to recognise the rising force of emerging designers in Hong Kong. The DFA Awards, through its six major award programmes, has grown in its international influence in Asia.



About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Hong Kong SAR Government in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



To achieve our goals, we:



Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



Disclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.



Hong Kong Design Centre