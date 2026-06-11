DeRAMA, Singapore's First Korean Confinement Centre Managed by Sserenity, Reaches Full Capacity

The first Singapore outpost of the Korean postpartum brand has filled every suite, mirroring its Seoul flagship, which sold out six months ahead.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 – DeRAMA Singapore, the first Korean confinement centre to open in the country and operated by Sserenity, is now fully booked. It offers residential postpartum stays within Artyzen Singapore on Orchard Road, where newborns are looked after by registered and enrolled nurses. A two-week stay is priced from S$35,000 in the standard suite and S$50,000 in the Garden Suite.
A Reputation Built Over Decades
The brand itself is far from new. DeRAMA has cared for more than 10,000 mothers and newborns over nearly two decades, and Singapore is its first location beyond South Korea. Its clientele there has included couples such as actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, singer Taeyang and actor Min Hyo-rin, and actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung.
Inside the Centre
The residential floor of the luxury confinement centre in Singapore is self-contained, with no public access. The nurses are on site around the clock, and meals are prepared fresh by Artyzen's chefs and adjusted to each stage of recovery. DeRAMA also offers prenatal massage and postnatal massage as part of its postpartum care services in Singapore.
"What we are seeing is a change in how recovery is understood," said Danny Woo, Chief Financial Officer of Sserenity (DeRAMA Singapore). "Mothers here are no longer treating the weeks after birth as time to simply get through. They are choosing to plan for them with the care they would give any important decision, and that is reflected in the demand."
Families considering DeRAMA's programmes can enquire about availability at derama.sg.
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About DeRAMA
DeRAMA Singapore is the first international expansion of Her Garden DeRAMA, South Korea's leading ultra-luxury postpartum care brand established in 2008, brought to the market and managed by Sserenity. Located inside Artyzen Hotel on Orchard Road, DeRAMA Singapore offers medically-informed, bespoke postpartum recovery programmes for high-net-worth mothers seeking the highest standard of postnatal care. With 20 years of clinical protocol development and a Seoul clientele that includes globally recognised K-celebrity families, Sserenity brings an uncompromising standard of care to Singapore's most discerning mothers.
DeRAMA Singapore