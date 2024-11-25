Established in 1990, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) is a prominent holding company operating in Indonesia, Australia, and USA. Our principal subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Utama (BUMA), is a leading provider of mining services to some of the largest miners in Indonesia and Australia (through BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). In June 2024, through PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), it acquired Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG) and became the leading producer of anthracite coal in the USA, further strengthening the Group's global footprint in the mining industry. In 2023, Delta Dunia Group expanded its portfolio with the addition of two new subsidiaries: PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), developing AI deep learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and minimize Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) operational risks and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational schools, and fostering circular economy. Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID), Delta Dunia Group is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is supported by a workforce of over 16,000 employees across Indonesia, Australia, and USA. In June 2024, Delta Dunia Group was recognized among the Top 200 in the inaugural FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 rankings, a prestigious list that identifies the region's largest companies by revenue.

