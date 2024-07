HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2024 - Throughout the past decade, the rapid proliferation of mobile payment solutions has been a key enabler for digital economies across Asia and beyond. Building on our 2020 report, 'The Next Wave: Emerging digital life in South and Southeast Asia', which explores the emerging digital life in South and Southeast Asia, this paper examines new policy, industrial and technological developments over the past four years in the Asia Pacific region. Governments' initiatives to develop digital economies, as well as public-private collaboration in modernizing payment infrastructure, has helped to install fast payment systems and national QR code schemes. Accelerating cross-border commerce has spurred the demand for payment interoperability. E-wallets have embraced the concept of super apps to provide a suite of services through mini apps. All these factors have contributed to the checkout revolution, as the checkout moment now opens up new possibilities for a much more extended and varied consumer engagement journey.Amid the constantly evolving cross-border checkout revolution, we have identified four key trends:The fast-growing and changing payment landscape has also increased the threat of financial crime. Fraudsters are constantly weaponizing new technologies to exploit vulnerabilities in the payment ecosystem. Concerns over financial crime are further heightened as more MSMEs deepen digitalization while having limited resources allocated to cybersecurity. Industry-wide collaboration and public-private partnerships will be paramount to carrying out cooperative, pragmatic approaches to bring fintech innovations and digitalization to fruition and to drive long-term social impact.For more details, please refer to: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/cn/Documents/technology-media-telecommunications/deloitte-cn-tmt-beyond-payment-en-240711.pdf Hashtag: #Deloitte

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.