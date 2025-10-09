With over 50 years of heritage, DCS is a MAS-regulated non-bank financial institution operating under the Banking Act in Singapore. Originally established as Diners Club Singapore, a homegrown pioneer of cashless payments, DCS has since evolved into a next-gen global payments provider with progressive fintech capabilities. Building on a regulatory-first foundation, we are setting new standards in digital commerce, bridging traditional (TradFi) and Web3 ecosystems. DCS is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, secure, and trusted borderless payment solutions through a safe, compliant, and interconnected financial platform for both consumers and businesses. DCS operates a dual-licensed portfolio in card issuing and merchant acquiring, working with global card schemes such as Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Diners Club. Our issuing capabilities support dual-rail payment functionality — allowing users to fund their cards with either fiat or, where applicable, digital assets via regulated partners. This integrated infrastructure enables both consumers and businesses to transact seamlessly across payment ecosystems, with flexibility, security, and real-world utility at the core. Learn more at www.dcscc.com

