Datumstruct Enhances Singapore Experience Centre for Command Centre Technology

The updated facility is set to open by late September or early October 2025, offering a comprehensive and hands-on showcase of the company’s integrated capabilities across Ergonomic Console Desking (Redecon), Control Centre Design & Build (CCDB), and Control Centre Technology Integration (CCTI).
Integrated Showcase of Critical Facility Solutions
Key components include a working control room video wall setup and product simulations that highlight the importance of ergonomics, particularly in 24/7 operational settings. Visitors will be able to explore the functionality of an ergonomic height-adjustable desk and other modular systems in real time.
The experience centre will focus on three core areas of Datumstruct’s business: desking systems, command centre infrastructure, and integrated control room technology. All elements are designed to give end-users, partners, and consultants direct exposure to the full scope of solutions supporting modern security control rooms and mission-critical environments.
The revamped Singapore experience centre will be accessible by appointment only and is designed for professionals involved in planning, operating, or upgrading command centre environments. This includes engineers, project consultants, and end-users across various sectors, such as transportation, security, energy, and government. Visitors will be able to interact directly with key features, including a working simulation of a control room environment. This environment features an LED video wall, an AV Over IP controller with its video wall management solution, and environment control integration.
"The experience centre allows us to engage clients in a practical setting and listen to feedback from the ground," said a representative from Datumstruct. "This direct engagement helps us deliver solutions that go beyond customer expectations."
About Datumstruct
Established in 1999, Datumstruct is a trusted market leader in critical facilities, specialising in Ergonomic Console Desking (Redecon), Control Centre Design & Build (CCDB), and Control Centre Technology Integration (CCTI). The company provides end-to-end solutions for command and control environments, enabling clients to enhance productivity and achieve operational excellence.
Datumstruct is headquartered in Singapore and is ISO 9001 certified. It maintains a strong regional presence through offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, China, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.
