Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company's range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide. Thanks to some 37,300 employees at 433 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8 billion in 2024. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.2 million shipments with a tonnage of 44.1 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 43 countries. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com In the DACHSER magazine, you will regularly find up-to-date reports, articles, and interviews on topics that concern us today and tomorrow: magazine.dachser.com

