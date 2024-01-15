Jan. 15th - Feb.18th 2024

Pre-registration

Feb. 19th - Apr. 15th 2024

Application

Apr. 16th - June 16th 2024

Selection of startups

June 17th - July 31st 2024

Contract signing

Aug. 1st - Aug. 31st 2024

Startup-oriented content

Sept. 1st - Dec. 31st 2024

PoC

December 2024

Demo Day



Program Name

Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia

Target

early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with Real Madrid Next's six areas of work

Expected Outcome

business partnerships (possible equity investment*)

Pre-Registration

Please visit below to pre-register and to be notified about the latest updates.



URL: https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia



*Applications will open in February 2024

Organizer

Real Madrid Next, Creww Inc.



TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - Creww Inc. (Japan Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Sorato Ijichi, hereinafter "Creww"), Japan's leading open innovation platform provider, and Real Madrid Next are pleased to announce the launch of a new accelerator program "Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia," aimed to create business partnerships between Real Madrid Next and Asian startups.Creww will partner with Real Madrid Next to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry. "Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia'' will be designed to not only boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for Real Madrid, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.Applications for the program will open in February 2024. To pre-register, please visit https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia The program will focus on Real Madrid Next's six areas of work.1. E-Health - technological innovation to help improve the physical and mental abilities of athletes, influencing prevention, diagnosis and sports recovery2. Performance - tools and methods to improve the ability to evaluate the performance of athletes from data and analysis3. Audiovisual - innovative content to improve the audiovisual experience with immersive technologies and new multimedia channels4. Fan Engagement - creation of loyalty products and services that will revolutionize the fans' online and offline experience, both inside and outside the stadium5. Cybersecurity & Technology - new tools to protect online data, prevent loss of information, ensure access to the stadium and control its flows6. Social - supporting the social participation of Real Madrid through the Real Madrid Foundation, defining instruments for managing cooperation and improving social tools and environmental sustainability*There is a possibility that Creww and Real Madrid will provide equity investments to the selected startups.Hashtag: #Creww

About Real Madrid Next

Real Madrid Next is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. Real Madrid Next focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them we seek excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry. Learn more at https://www.realmadridnext.com/en/next/home.



About Creww

Creww Inc. runs Japan's largest open innovation platform. With a vision to "build an age of bravery," Creww supports all startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that take on new challenges.



Since its founding in 2012, Creww has organized more than 400 open innovation programs between companies, local governments and startups, and has achieved approximately 1,250 collaborations, with over 7,500 startups registered on the platform. In Nov. 2022, Creww formed a partnership with Google for Startups, and together launched the Global Sustainability Accelerator. Creww aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, starting with promoting open innovation with Korea, Taiwan and more.



Company Overview

Company: Creww Inc.

Established: 2012/8/13

Address: Daiichi Akatsuki Bldg. 4F 1-19-9, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Sorato Ijichi, CEO

URL: https://creww.in/global/en



