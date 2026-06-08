Creative Schools Continuum: K-12 Educational Continuity, Trilingualism, and Dual-Track Pathways

Internal Priority Applications Streams Empowering Students with Flexible Dual-Track Educational OptionsHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Planning a stable and high-quality educational path for children is a top priority for many families. The Creative Schools Continuum—comprising Creative Secondary School (CSS), Creative Primary School (CPS), and Creative Primary School's Kindergarten (CPSKG)—has long utilized a collaborative "Three-School Connection" model to provide students with a coherent learning journey from early childhood through senior secondary. The continuum emphasizes smooth academic transitions, offering internal priority applications for students progressing from CPSKG to CPS and then to CSS. This framework significantly reduces the pressure of school hunting for parents while providing students with the flexibility to pursue diverse academic paths.
Close Connection for a Smooth Transition
Founded in 1985 in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong (CPS and CPSKG) and expanded in 2006 with the opening of CSS in Tseung Kwan O, the Creative Schools Continuum has formed a tightly knit educational network. The three schools share a unified educational philosophy, with a curriculum designed to ensure students transition naturally between stages. This minimizes adjustment issues common when changing schools, allowing children to grow in a consistent environment, build stable relationships with teachers and peers, and feel a sense of security in their learning process.
The Core Educational Framework of Creative Schools Connected Network
The Creative Schools Continuum connected network deeply integrates the IB Learner Profile, the philosophy of Invitational Education, and the rich heritage of Chinese culture to shape a unique set of "Creative Student Attributes." The school is dedicated to nurturing lifelong learners who possess both a global perspective and a deep affection for their home country. By guiding community members toward holistic development across knowledge and skills, critical thinking and innovation, physical and mental balance, and moral responsibility, the school builds positive, optimistic, and resilient characters. It is our hope that every student becomes a caring, collaborative, and principled global citizen, actively contributing to the creation of a more peaceful and better world.
Trilingual Proficiency with a Strong Chinese Foundation
In today's educational landscape, many students excel in English but show a declining proficiency in Chinese. Creative Schools Continuum places specific emphasis on rooting students in Chinese language education. During the kindergarten and primary stages, systematic curricula, classical reading, writing training, and cultural activities build a robust foundation. Simultaneously, the Secondary School hosts a diverse community of students and teachers from over 35 nationalities, creating a truly international atmosphere. This environment naturally strengthens English proficiency while consolidating Chinese roots, developing students into genuine trilingual talents.
Inquiry-Based Learning and Global Vision
Starting from Kindergarten, the schools employ experiential and inquiry-based learning to inspire students to explore and learn independently. This builds critical thinking and problem-solving skills from a young age. The campus provides an immersive language environment in Cantonese, Putonghua, and English. Combined with global cultural exploration activities, students become confident communicators with broad international perspectives.
The Primary School offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), laying the groundwork for inquiry-based learning. Within the IB PYP framework, students integrate knowledge and skills, fostering self-learning abilities and preparing them for the rigors of the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (IB MYP) or Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) at the secondary level. Furthermore, the school integrates EQ (Emotional Intelligence) and Thinking curricula, alongside Brain-Based Teaching strategies, to create a positive and happy learning environment.
The Secondary School operates a Dual-Track System, offering both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE). This allows students to choose the pathway that best suits their interests and goals. With elective languages like Putonghua, French, and Spanish, and a multicultural setting, it nurtures students' broad international perspective.
Continuum Advantage: Priority Applications and Diverse Outlets
The "Three-School Connection" offers distinct internal advantages. Students completing CPSKG receive priority applications for CPS, and CPS students also receive priority for CSS. These arrangements aim to shorten the transition period and maintain continuity in both learning and personal development.
Beyond internal progression, the school notes that students remain highly competitive externally. Thanks to their strong academic foundation and holistic development, students have a history of being admitted to prestigious local international schools, private primaries, and subsidized or DSS (Direct Subsidy Scheme) secondary schools, providing families with flexible planning options.
Diverse Learning Experiences and Global Outreach
The curriculum focuses on practical skills and international vision. Through the IB framework, overseas exchanges, and international competitions, students engage with different cultures to enhance their collaboration skills. The school also encourages participation in local community service and cross-school projects to build social responsibility.
Global University Placements
Graduates of Creative Secondary School have consistently gained admission to world-renowned institutions, including Imperial College London, Boston University, The University of Hong Kong, and Peking University. The dual-track design ensures that whether a student chooses IBDP or HKDSE, they can transition to their preferred tertiary education.
Continuous Innovation for the Future
As Creative Primary School and Creative Primary School's Kindergarten celebrate their 40th anniversary and Creative Secondary School reaches its 20th year, the continuum continues to innovate. Future plans include upgrading STEAM and innovative technology facilities, strengthening partnerships with Mainland Chinese and overseas schools, and expanding the alumni mentorship network to help students master the skills needed for long-term competitiveness.
Creative Secondary School (CSS)
Address: 3 Pung Loi Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, Hong Kong
Phone: 2336 0233
Email: admin@css.edu.hk admissions@css.edu.hk
Website: https://www.css.edu.hk
Creative Primary School (CPS)
Address: 2A, Oxford Road, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon
Phone: 2336 0266
Email: cps@creativeprisch.edu.hk
Website:https://www.creativeprisch.edu.hk/
Creative Primary School's Kindergarten (CPSKG)
Address: 2A, Oxford Road, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon (Shares the same campus with Creative Primary School)
Phone: 2336 1212
Email: admin@cpskg.edu.hk
Website:https://www.cpskg.edu.hk/
Hashtag: #CSS
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Creative Secondary School