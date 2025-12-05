Conow Unveiled Its AI Energy Solutions at SolarSolutions Düsseldorf 2025

Conow and Tuya: Advancing AI-Powered Energy Ecosystems
Conow is pioneering AI-driven home energy systems, integrating technologies like NILM and dynamic pricing into every stage of energy management. As a key Tuya partner, Conow connects over 3,000 smart devices across brands and scenarios, forming an intelligent, collaborative "Energy Starlink Network."
Tuya, a global AI cloud leader, supports this with its open AIoT ecosystem, powered by TuyaOpen and a universal AI Agent engine. With 1.4 million+ developers, Tuya provides the foundation for scalable, sustainable smart energy solutions.
CBE2000 Pro: AI-Powered All-in-One Micro Energy Storage System
Conow unveils the CBE2000 Pro, an all-in-one AI-driven storage system that combines plug-and-play balcony solar with powerful home backup—dubbed the "key to energy freedom."
Key features include:
- 2500W AC output, 10ms seamless backup, 4 MPPTs (up to 2600W input)
- AI scheduling via Tuya ecosystem for automated energy optimization
- Dynamic pricing support for 800+ global providers to cut electricity costs
Comprehensive Product Lineup: Full-Scope Home Energy Solutions
At the show, Conow presented its full AI energy product range, including smart meters, heat pumps, EV chargers, and energy sensors, delivering end-to-end home energy management. All devices connect via Tuya, enabling unified control through one app.
AI HEMS: The Smart Core of Home Energy
Conow's AI Home Energy Management System (HEMS) is the tech centerpiece, built around three core capabilities:
- Data-driven forecasting: Connects to 800+ energy retailers to predict 24-hour solar generation and consumption.
- Automated decisions: AI optimizes charging, discharging, and device usage—e.g., charging during off-peak, discharging at peak, prioritizing solar use.
- Transparent savings: The app compares costs across scenarios (no solar, storage only, storage + AI), clearly showing energy savings.
Together, Conow and Tuya showcase how AI makes energy smarter—committed to expanding access to efficient, affordable, and sustainable home energy worldwide.
