Established in 1948 as Swire Travel, Connexus has supported corporate travellers' needs for nearly 80 years. The update includes both a refreshed visual identity and adjustments to how the company operates, with increased emphasis on integrating technology with human service support.
Adapting to a Changing Business Travel Landscape
As corporates continue to look beyond transaction-based services to managing their companies' travel requirements, seeking greater visibility, flexibility, and support, Connexus has upgraded its digital capabilities to serve their needs.
Corporate travel management today has become far more dynamic. Organisations require greater flexibility, convenience, and customisation. They want more options from more sources and to know that their travel manager is always looking for better alternatives. They also need access to 24-hour support from a live specialist, not just a chatbot," notes Simon Hague, Managing Director of Connexus.
Introduction of Connex
Connexus has introduced Connex, a full suite of AI-powered digital tools built to simplify corporate travel management. From an enhanced online booking engine, ConnexBook, to an integrated customer service, workflow automation and performance tracking system, ConnexSVC, to a travel intelligence platform, ConnexIQ, transforming operational data into actionable management insights. The Connex suite of tools gives clients improved clarity and greater control over their travel programmes.
The Connexus Difference
Connexus combines this new technology suite with an in-house team of experienced travel consultants to cover the full spectrum of corporate travel management needs. From routine business trips to complex multi-destination and event itineraries, Connexus gives clients the breadth of choice and operational depth that today's travel management programmes demand.
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About Connexus
Connexus is an award-winning travel management company and wholly owned subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises. Founded in 1948 as Swire Travel, the company is Hong Kong's first registered travel agency and has over 78 years of trusted heritage, delivering seamless travel-tech solutions, combining personalised 24/7 support with advanced digital capabilities.
Connexus offers a comprehensive suite of travel management services spanning corporate travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions), and travel technology solutions. For more information, visit www.connexustravel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Connexus Travel