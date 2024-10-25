Connect with the Global AI Community and Explore Innovations, Investments and Partnerships at AIMX SG, held at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) 2024

Exploring cutting-edge AI solutions deployed in the real world: Expert keynotes, presentations and discussions will showcase emerging AI innovations that are transforming industries.

Expert keynotes, presentations and discussions will showcase emerging AI innovations that are transforming industries. Pursuing technological partnerships: Engage with leaders and practitioners from AI and tech ecosystems, to pursue new collaborations on AI solutions to address global issues.

Engage with leaders and practitioners from AI and tech ecosystems, to pursue new collaborations on AI solutions to address global issues. Identifying AI investments: Connect with innovative AI startups and established companies seeking funding to fuel their growth and product development

Day 1: AI Innovation for Industry



Take a deep dive with emerging AI startups, Big Tech and global organisations as they take to the stage to showcase new AI solutions developed for industry use cases.





Industry thought leaders on Day One include Shankar Raghavan, Senior Director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Asia Pacific’s GreenLake Cloud Services, who will share how enterprises can make GenAI a reality, from the initial vision to full-scale deployment.





Day 2: AI Practitioner Workshops





Leading AI Practitioners will take to the stage to conduct exclusive workshops that range from data management, model building and even trustworthy AI in the brave new AI world.





Attendees are highly encouraged to bring their laptops or computing device of choice to learn from experts’ presentations, which include the hands-on workshop conducted by ST Engineering, where attendees can learn how AI can transform data-driven decision-making, enhance automation and drive impactful solutions.

Bringing GenAI to Life in Enterprises: From Vision to Reality

Effective AI Innovation Ecosystems: A Partnership Between Industries, Universities and Governments

Scale and Accelerate the Impact of AI for Business

Enabling AI Collaboration Between Industry, Academia and Government

AI-Driven Cybersecurity: Balancing Innovation with Risk Mitigation

Advancing AI Innovation through the Integration of Industry and Research

Light in the Cave: Leapfrog with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transformation

Riding the GenAI Wave: How Startups are Innovating with Generative AI

GenAI in APAC: ROI and Use Cases

Navigating Uncharted Territory: Appearances can be Deceiving in Minimally Invasive Surgery

Physical Security Reinvented: Exploring Industry Transformation Driven by the Confluence of Robotics, AI, and Connectivity

How Technology for Mars Helps our Daily Lives

Resolving R&D issues with DX (Digital Transformation) solutions

Reversing the Cost of AI/GPU - A Unique Case Study on GPU vs CPU: Balancing Performance, Cost and ESG

AI and Video Games: Crafting a Responsible and Creative Future for the Industry

From Machine Learning to Trustable AI

Revolutionizing Productivity: The Power of Microsoft 365 Copilot

Leveraging LLMs for Conversational Question-Answering

Hands-on: AI Tools for MICE and Sustainability

Can your Model be Trusted? Building Trustworthy AI for Creators and End Users.

Modelling 3D Worlds in Real Time : The Long Road From Plausible to Accurate

Empowering Human-AI Collaboration to Unlock Smarter, Faster and More Innovative Solutions

Adapting AI to Benefit Southeast Asia: Regional Approaches

AI Briefing and Update: Vietnam

How the UK is Building a Flourishing AI Habitat

AI in Japan Uncovered: Are Jobs Being Taken Over or Are They Hired?

Navigating AI Innovation: Opportunities and Impact for Europe's Future

AI Briefing and Update: South Korea

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 October 2024 - AIMX Singapore (AIMX SG) will return for its second edition at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) 2024. The 3-day conference and exhibition will take place from 28-30 October at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and convene a global audience of AI practitioners, business leaders, Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and the broader tech community to explore AI innovations deployed in the real world.This year's event promises to be a landmark gathering of AI startups, Big Tech, investors and practitioners, including thought leaders from both AI and industry ecosystems. These include organisations and companies like AI Singapore, Amazon Web Services, DHL Express, GDP Venture, Google, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, ING, NTT Docomo Asia, Philips Electronics, SAP, ST Engineering, Tsing Zhi Capital, and Ubisoft.Alluding to the high value impact of converging the global AI ecosystem at AIMX SG, Jason Ng, Managing Director of MP Group, saidAt AIMX SG 2024, participants can look forward to:Across three days, AIMX SG will offer a diverse programme designed to cater to a wide range of interests and experience levels:In a special gathering of the top researchers behind the leading open-source Southeast Asia language models, AIMX SG will feature a collaborative discussion between AIibaba DAMO Academy, AI Singapore and SEA AI Lab. The audience will be treated to in-depth presentations by the teams behind SeaLLM, SEA-LION and Sailor, followed by a collaborative discussion on unlocking the benefits of LLMs uniquely tailored to Southeast Asia's diverse cultural context.Engage with a global AI community of leaders, practitioners, and innovators as they share their uniquely local challenges and perspectives on AI. Expect to hear from and engage with AI and industry leaders from diverse regions spanning East Asia, Europe and Southeast Asia.One of these sessions will be moderated by Japanese innovation consultant, INDEE, with a panel of global and Japanese experts to explore how Japan is navigating the complexities of AI technology in various sectors.For more information on AIMX SG 2024's programme, please refer to theTo secure complimentary access to AIMX SG 2024, visit https://aimx.global/singapore For more information, visit: https://aimx.global/singapore/ Over three days, from 28-30 October 2024, global AI experts and industry leaders will take to the stage and speak on a broad range of topics.For more information, visit: https://aimx.global/singapore/ Hashtag: #AIMXSingapore #AIMXSG #switchsg #ArtificialIntelligence #AI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIMX

The 2nd edition of AIMX SG will comprise a 3-day conference and exhibition, to be co-located at Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) 2024, from 28-30 October 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.



AIMX SG will spotlight the emerging AI innovation from Singapore and beyond, rallying the global deep tech ecosystem to explore new industry use cases, investment and technological collaborations.



Expect to hear from both Singapore and global ecosystem leaders, and the programmes that are catalysing new AI solutions for industry, the environment and society.



For more information, please visit www.aimx.global/singapore/





About MP Group

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service agency that specialises in connecting and building eco-systems, industry engagement, events management and marketing.



Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.



MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

AIMX Singapore