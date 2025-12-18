The hospital was recognised with:
- Bronze – Best Use of Social Media Award
- Bronze – Healthcare Award
- Silver – Employee Communication Award
These accolades reflect the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare that goes beyond clinical excellence—focusing on connection, compassion, credibility, and culture.
Redefining Digital Healthcare Communication
Bronze – Best Use of Social Media
Jom Dengar Tips (JDT): Engaging Healthcare in the Digital Space
In an era dominated by entertainment-driven digital content, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau successfully demonstrated that healthcare information can compete—and resonate—online. The award-winning "Jom Dengar Tips (JDT)" campaign was inspired by the cultural relevance of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), allowing the hospital to connect authentically with local audiences.
The campaign combined medical authority with digital relatability, pairing doctors' clinical expertise with trusted influencers to deliver credible, bilingual, and stigma-free health messaging. Leveraging a multi-platform approach across social media channels, JDT extended its reach beyond existing followers, achieving viral engagement and increased content shareability.
Beyond engagement metrics, the campaign delivered tangible business impact, contributing to an 11% uplift in hospital package sales. More importantly, it encouraged preventive health behaviours, normalised conversations around sensitive health topics, and strengthened public trust in hospital-led digital education—setting a new benchmark for healthcare communication in Malaysia.
Extending Care Beyond Hospital Walls
Bronze – Healthcare Award
Caring Beyond Borders: Turning Compassion into Lasting Change
The Healthcare Award recognises Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's commitment to making healthcare accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Through its "Caring Beyond Borders" initiative, the hospital extended its reach beyond clinical settings into homes, schools, workplaces, and underserved communities.
Anchored by four guiding pillars—We Care, We Share, We Educate, We Give Back—the initiative focused on delivering flexible, sustainable, and measurable programmes that address real community needs. These included health screenings, educational outreach, charitable contributions, and collaborative partnerships.
To date, the initiative has:
- Provided health screenings to 4,053 individuals
- Delivered health education to 4,716 participants
- Contributed RM26,500 towards community and charitable causes
Building a Stronger Culture from Within
Silver – Employee Communication Award
People First, Patients Always: A Cultural Transformation
The Silver Award for Employee Communication highlights Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's strategic transformation of its internal culture—recognising that engaged employees are the foundation of exceptional patient care.
Facing challenges such as communication gaps, morale concerns, and limited development pathways, the hospital implemented a holistic, people-first communication strategy. The approach prioritised transparency, accessibility, recognition, and continuous growth, ensuring that employees felt heard, informed, and valued.
Key initiatives included:
- SKM Level 4-aligned upskilling and competency development
- Regular leadership townhalls and feedback platforms
- Over 50 employee engagement and recognition activities
A Collective Achievement
These wins at MPRA 2025 reflect the dedication, collaboration, and shared purpose of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's leadership, medical professionals, and support teams. Together, they continue to redefine what modern healthcare communication looks like—impactful, human-centred, and driven by purpose.
About Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau
Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the Johor community with compassion, professionalism, and clinical excellence. Equipped with advanced medical technology—including a Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Mammography services, a 128-slice CT Scan, and a 1.5 Tesla MRI—the hospital delivers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment capabilities to support timely and accurate clinical decision-making.
The hospital offers a broad range of medical specialties, including Cardiology, Nephrology, Internal Medicine, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology (O&G), Respiratory Medicine, Orthopaedics, and Dermatology. A fully operational 24/7 Emergency Room, supported by on-call Emergency Physicians, ensures that patients receive immediate and appropriate care at any time of the day.
At the core of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's philosophy is a strong commitment to personalized, patient-centred care—ensuring that every individual feels heard, supported, and well cared for throughout their healthcare journey.
Looking ahead over the next five years, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau will align its strategic direction with Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (RMK-13), with a focused emphasis on addressing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). In particular, the hospital will strengthen its efforts in obesity management through integrated, multidisciplinary care models encompassing prevention, early intervention, medical management, surgical intervention and long-term follow-up. This reflects a proactive approach to tackling one of the most pressing public health challenges affecting the Johor community.
In parallel, the hospital is preparing to advance its surgical capabilities through the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery. This investment is aimed at enhancing surgical precision, improving clinical outcomes, reducing recovery times, and elevating overall patient experience, in line with global best practices.
To meet the growing healthcare demands of Johor, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is also planning for future expansion, including the addition of more inpatient beds. This expansion will enable the hospital to better serve the increasing needs of the community while maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and accessibility in care delivery.
Through strategic alignment, technological advancement, and capacity expansion, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau remains committed to supporting the long-term health and well-being of the Johorean population.
About Columbia Asia
Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau