KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - The escalating climate crisis, with its unpredictable weather patterns and rising temperatures, is not only impacting coffee farming and forestry but is also being worsened by unsustainable practices in these industries. This creates a harmful cycle that jeopardizes the livelihoods of coffee farmers and the well-being of their communities, which rely on these sectors for economic stability and social cohesion. With this consciousness, Coffex Coffee Malaysia is delighted to initiate a movement targeting to reverse this climate issue, named MONO Origine, dedicated to advancing sustainability, ethical sourcing, and raising awareness on the impact of unethical farming on climate change within the coffee industry, and our planet as a whole.Kelvin Ngow, the pioneer of this movement, expressed his enthusiasm for the mission: "We believe that sustainability and ethical practices are the future of the coffee industry. Through MONO Origine, we aim to educate and inspire others to join us in our commitment to a sustainable and ethically sourced coffee supply chain."MONO Origine signifies Coffex Coffee's environmental and social responsibility dedication. By introducing MONO Origine to the Malaysian market, we aspire to create awareness and foster a community that values sustainable and conscious consumption.Date: 13August 2024Time: 10.30 AM – 2.30 PMVenue: Tap Room, Bamboo HillsJoin us on this exciting journey as we promote sustainability and ethical sourcing in the coffee industry through the C.P.U. 2024 Event featuring MONO Origine. For more information and to RSVP, please get in touch with the above.Hashtag: #MONOOrigine #CoffexCoffee #Ethicalsourcing #sustainability #ESG

