The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 12 brands offering 70 different variants such as "Coca-Cola", "Coca-Cola No Sugar", "Coke Plus", "Sprite", "Fanta", "Schweppes", "Bonaqua" Mineralized Water, "Authentic Tea House", "Minute Maid", "Minute Maid Qoo", "Yeung Gwong", "Aquarius", "Healthworks", "Kochakaden" CRAFTEA" and "OOHA". We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more about us on Coca-Cola's Facebook and Instagram.

Leveraging its own facilities, Coca-Cola has become the first enterprise in Hong Kong to recycle plastic bottles into new ones. rPET bottles made from locally recycled plastics are used for new packaging at Coca-Cola’s production facility in Shatin.

Guided by Mr Richard GOULD, Director and General Manager, Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong (far left) and Ms Iris LEE, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau, The Coca-Cola Company (far right), Dr Samuel CHUI, JP, Director of Environmental Protection, HKSAR Government (third from the left), Hon LAU Kwok-fan, MH, JP, Chairman, Panel on Environmental Affairs, Legislative Council (second from the left); Hon KWOK Wai-keung, BBS, JP, Member (Functional Constituency – Labour), Legislative Council (third from the right), Hon LUK Chung-hung, JP, Member, Legislative Council (second from the right), visited Coca-Cola’s local production facility where rPET bottles made from locally recycled plastics are used for new packaging.

