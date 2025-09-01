Choithrams Is Turning Everyday Shopping into Lifesaving Support at Choithrams.com and across outlets in UAE to support WFP’s nutrition programme for schoolchildren

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - EQS Newswire - 1 September 2025 - Choithrams ( www.Choithrams.com ), Dubai's leading supermarket chain, and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) are launching the latest edition of the "End Hunger with Goodness" campaign to support school meal programmes across the Middle East.The initiative runs from September to December 2025, and is the latest in the decade-long partnership between Choithrams and the world largest humanitarian organisation fighting hunger and malnutrition.Since 2015, Choithrams has donated the equivalent of more than 7 million meals, helping WFP deliver life-changing nutrition to children in vulnerable communities. This year's campaign continues that legacy, with proceeds from specially marked "Goodness Foods" products contributing up to 4 meals per item to WFP's school meals programme.WFP's school meals are more than just food—they're a gateway to education, health, and hope. In regions struggling with conflict, displacement, and economic instability, daily meals at school can mean the difference between dropping out and thriving. For girls in particular, these programmes help counter barriers like early marriage and child labour."WFP is deeply grateful to our longstanding partner Choithrams for stepping up support for school meals as a highly effective tool to address hunger in a world of compounding crises and when acute food insecurity affects a staggering 320 million people worldwide," said Stephen Anderson, WFP Representative to the GCC.Choithrams Chairman L.T. Pagarani reflected on the campaign's evolution, "We've seen firsthand how a simple meal can unlock opportunity. From boosting school attendance to improving health outcomes, the ripple effects are profound. We're truly thankful to our customers and partners whose generosity fuels this mission. Together, we're not just feeding children—we're investing in futures."In a bid to make giving more transparent and personal, Choithrams is inviting donors to follow the journey of their contributions through WFP's innovative fundraising app, ShareTheMeal. A dedicated campaign page— "ShareTheMeal for Zero Hunger with Choithrams"—allows users to see how their support is making a tangible difference. The page can be accessed by scanning QR codes displayed on in-store campaign posters or by searching within the app itself.WFP and Choithrams have enlisted the support of two prominent advocates for food equity—clinical dietician Mitun De Sarkar and celebrated food blogger Suad Shamma, known to many as. Last year, the duo travelled to Jordan's Mafraq region to witness WFP's school meal programme firsthand – and shared the learnings to advocate Zero Hunger campaign objectives. Their reflections will be shared through a series of compelling social media stories, aiming to unite UAE residents to support the campaign. By spotlighting real-world change, Choithrams hopes to show that every donated meal is not just a gesture of goodwill—but a catalyst for resilience and opportunity.Hashtag: #Choithrams #CIF

About The UN World Food Programme:

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.



WFP does not endorse any product or service.



About WFP – Choithrams Partnership:

Established in 2015, the strategic partnership between WFP and Choithrams, through Choithram International Foundation, has delivered tangible, life-changing results for many in vulnerable communities. Choithrams and WFP have collaborated as partners on a variety of Zero Hunger campaigns in supermarket locations across the United Arab Emirates. Over 6.5 million meals have been donated since the start of the partnership in 2015. For many of the school children supported by the partnership, the meal they receive at school is the only one they may eat that day. That's why the partnership works hard to increase access and availability to food for children in marginalized communities in the Middle East and beyond.



About Choithrams:

For generations, Choithrams has captured the imagination of UAE residents by following its Full of Goodness mantra, delighting customers, partners, and stakeholders at every touchpoint. The brand offers a truly hybrid shopping experience to customers with more than 50 outlets at strategic locations in the UAE, a robust online presence at Choithrams.com, and an optimised mobile-first delivery network to reach customers through Instashop, Talabat, Deliveroo, El Grocer, Noon, WhatsApp or by phone.



Today, Choithrams is a successful group with associates in diverse fields including manufacturing, distribution, commodities, retailing This rich combination brings to the group a huge fund of experience and resources. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and its chain of over 50 supermarkets have made it a household name in the Emirates.



Follow us on or check our website: www.Choithrams.com



