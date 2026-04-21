Founded in 2015, Zhuanzhuan Group is China's leading circular economy consumer company, operating multiple secondhand e-commerce brands including Zhuanzhuan, Zhaolianji, Caihuoxia, Xiakehui, and Plum. The business covers over 100 categories of secondhand goods including mobile phones, 3C electronics, luxury goods, books, and collectibles. With a nationwide network of over 1,100 chain stores and a door-to-door recycling team of more than 3,000 personnel, the company is dedicated to solving trust issues in non-standardized goods trading through AI quality inspection technology and an innovative C2B2C business model, bringing consumers high-quality, cost-effective second-hand goods. As the leading enterprise in China's fulfillment-based secondhand trading platforms, Zhuanzhuan recorded over 400 million registered users and 50 million monthly active users last year. With "technology-driven + platform service" as its core engine, Zhuanzhuan has established a dedicated AI division, pioneered the "Tech-driven Official Inspection & Authentication" second-hand quality check service in the country, and independently developed core technology products such as the AI Valuation System and AI Photo Inspection. It has built industry-leading AI authentication capabilities in the luxury goods industry, providing highly accurate authenticity inspection in seconds for globally renowned luxury brand handbags, continuously leading China's second-hand trading market towards standardization and digitalization.

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