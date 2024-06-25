Nestled in the prime district of Victoria Dockside, the exquisite Art Home concept by Dr. Adrian Cheng, K11 ARTUS, epitomizes a reimagined way of living in Hong Kong. The name is an amalgam of the words 'Art' and 'Domus', Latin for 'home'. Opened in 2019, this remarkable artisanal abode, comprising 287 suites, presents unparalleled views of Victoria Harbour and seamlessly melds modernity with the rich history of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. K11 ARTUS stands as a sanctuary for global cultural creatives. As Asia's first luxury serviced apartment with a social mission to preserve fast-disappearing artisanship, K11 ARTUS features traditional Chinese art pieces that date back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Part of the room revenue is contributed to the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, to conserve and rejuvenate Chinese craftsmanship.

