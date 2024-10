LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group Thailand's premier hospitality management company specialising in the management of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, warmly invites guests to celebrate the 2024 holiday season with itsspecial offers. Guests can enjoy exceptionalon unforgettable stays across its four distinctive brands: Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, each offering unique experiences that perfectly capture the festive spirit.Travellers can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 20% off on public rates, with an additional 10% discount for ONYX Rewards members, making it the perfect time to plan a holiday escape. Whether for a tropical beach getaway, a vibrant city break, or a cosy retreat, ONYX's properties, across diverse countries in the Asia Pacific region, offer the perfect backdrop for a memorable festive season. Book until, with stays valid fromBeyond exceptional discounts, guests can indulge in a wide array of festive activities tailored to make the holidays truly special. Enjoy, magical, elegant, and even lively. Each participating property is offering a unique festive programme, ensuring every guest can create magical memoriesFrom Amari's warm and vibrant settings to OZO's contemporary stays with a focus on connectivity, Shama's home-like ambiance, and Oriental Residence Bangkok's luxurious touch, ONYX properties deliver a blend of festive cheer and personalised experiences.Take advantage of this opportunity to create lasting holiday memories with loved ones at ONYX Hospitality Group's world-class properties.by ONYX Hospitality Group features up to 20% discount on best available rates, and ONYX Rewards members enjoy additional 10% off (based on room only or bed and breakfast rates). Book: now until. Stays valid:. Terms and conditions apply.Hashtag: #onyx

