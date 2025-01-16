The gaming industry has become one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing sectors. As the industry grows, cyberattacks have become more frequent, intense, and sophisticated than ever before. To tackle these evolving threats, CDNetworks is at the forefront, offering a comprehensive range of solutions that ensure both security and speed.
- Gaming Shield (Advanced Anti-hijacking): Utilizes IP scheduling, link encryption, and hijacking monitoring to tackle network hijacking and safeguard your business comprehensively.
- AI-Powered DDoS Protection: Provides real-time, AI-driven DDoS mitigation with 40+ scrubbing centers and 20Tbps capacity for fast and reliable defense.
- Ultra-low Latency Streaming: Empowers a wide range of streaming use cases, including real-time game streaming, cloud gaming, and esports events, offering latencies as low as 500ms.
- Extensive Global Network: A robust infrastructure with over 2,800 PoPs across more than 70 countries and regions.
