Founded in 2017, 【Doremi3babies】 is a Hong Kong-based specialty store focusing on baby and toddler products. The store is committed to selecting high-quality, safe, and practical products, mainly from top Korean and Japanese brands. Each product is personally tested by the store owner and their family to ensure it meets strict safety and functionality standards. Over the years, 【Doremi3babies】 has gained the trust and support of local families, accumulating over 10,000 Facebook followers. https://www.doremi3babies.store/

