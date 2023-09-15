Swire Coca-Cola HK (SCCHK) has been the authorized bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company since 1965. It is the leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer in Hong Kong which serves a wide range of beverages including "Coca-Cola", "Sprite", "Fanta", "Schweppes", "Bonaqua" Mineralized Water, "Aquarius", "Minute Maid", "Minute Maid Qoo", "Authentic Tea House", "fuze tea", "HealthWorks", ,"Yeung Gwong",, and "Monster". Apart from the products of The Coca-Cola Company, SCCHK also distributes "Nestea" tea drinks, "Nestle" ready-to-drink coffee and milk tea.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 15 brands offering 70 different variants such as "Coca-Cola", "Coca-Cola No Sugar", "Coke Plus", "Sprite", "Fanta", "Schweppes", "OOHA", "Bonaqua" Mineralized Water, "Authentic Tea House", "Minute Maid", "Minute Maid Qoo", "Yeung Gwong", "Aquarius", "Healthworks", and "Kochakaden" CRAFTEA". We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Bonaqua® has continuously worked to improve its packaging with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and increasing recyclability. Over the years, it has introduced bottled water packaging options from "Lightweight Twistable Bottle”, bonaqua® mineralized water (two litres or less) made of 100% rPET recycled materials, and individual sale label-less bottled water. With the introduction of bonaqua® mineralized water RGB this year, the company is driving further collaboration between industries, further advancing toward its sustainability goals.

Bonaqua® believes that the introduction of RGB to the hospitality and B2B industries will drive corporate commitment to sustainability. At the same time, by encouraging guests and employees to use these eco-friendly alternatives and get into the habit of recycling, this campaign can raise public awareness around environmental protection and inspire them to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Marella Canepa Risso, Franchise Operations Director, Hong Kong and Macau at The Coca-Cola Company (Left), and Connie Yeung, General Manager of Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong (Right), showcased bonaqua®'s newly launched mineralized water RGB at the event. They noted that orders for bonaqua® RGBs have been already received from hotels, and hopes that this collaboration with hotels will inspire other industries to prioritize sustainable development and work together for a greener future.

bonaqua® is one the sponsors of this year’s “ReThink Sustainable Development Business Forum and Solutions Expo”. Senior management team members from The Coca-Cola Company and Swire Coca-Cola attended the event, interacting with industry professionals and sharing bonaqua®’s sustainability achievements and package transformations at the “bonaqua® Sustainability Journey and Refill Station”.

