- 31 August 2023 - BingX, a top cryptocurrency trading platform, continues its mission of providing users with opportunities by announcing the listing of two new tokens on its Spot trading platform: PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Ovato (OVO). These developments mark significant milestones for the cryptocurrency sector, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability as PayPal is the first to launch a stablecoin as a major payment processor. Furthermore, recent legal proceedings challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are sparking optimism for the eventual approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), providing renewed hope for the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
PayPal USD (PYUSD): Redefining Digital Transactions
BingX introduces PayPal USD trading pair (PYUSD/USDT
), a stablecoin redesigning digital transactions. PYUSD facilitates seamless buying, selling, and transferring within the platform. Transfers to Ethereum wallets and fee-free transactions on PayPal further enhance its usability.
Ovato (OVO): Merging Decentralization with Centralized Principles
BingX welcomes Ovato trading pair (OVO/USDT
), utilizing blockchain for decentralized economics with a nod to centralized business efficiency. This model promotes OVO's utility coin
adoption, combining decentralization benefits, high speed Transaction Per Second with closed point-to-point effectiveness.
Celebrating Ovato (OVO)'s inclusion, BingX presents user-engaging events with deposit-based cashbacks and rewards, underscoring its commitment to enriching the trading experience. From deposit cashbacks to participation rewards, users have the chance to share a prize pool totaling over $20,000. Stay Tuned to BingX OVO Airdrop Event
for further updates.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.
BingX
