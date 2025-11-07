From Left to Right: Mrs. Dusanee Merling, Executive Vice President – Portfolio Management, Big C; Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul, Executive Vice Chairman, BJL; Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President, BJL; Mr. Javier Bilbao, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific; Mr. Steve Walker, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster; Mr. Kenny Thai, CFO, DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 -(""), under the BJC Big C Group, has entered into a landmark partnership withthrough the signing of a Joint Venture agreement.This strategic alliance aims to transform the logistics operations of the BJC Big C Group to global standards, and support growth in new high-potential markets.This partnership not only enhances distribution efficiency for BJC Big C Group, but also establishes a logistics and supply chain platform to serve existing and new customers, particularly in the healthcare sector where world-class standards are required. Through this collaboration, BJC Big C Group is set to strengthen and transform BJL into an international-standard logistics provider, instilling confidence among customers across diverse industries including packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare products.For DHL Supply Chain, this partnership provides strategic access to Thailand's fast-growing and dynamic economy, unlocking new market potential in one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant and rapidly evolving economic regions. With Thailand emerging as a dynamic trade hub for the entire region - driven by its strong manufacturing base and modern infrastructure - this collaboration is perfectly timed. DHL brings its global best practices in contract logistics, digital capabilities, and operational excellence into the partnership, helping to elevate service standards and drive innovation across entire supply chains.The signing ceremony was held at Big C House on November 7, 2025, where), together with, andsigned the agreement in the presence ofand senior executives from both organizations., stated, "This collaboration reflects BJC Big C Group's vision to build a robust and fully integrated supply chain. Beyond supporting BJC Big C and our subsidiaries, our goal is to elevate Thailand's logistics standards to be on par with global benchmarks, while expanding opportunities into promising new markets particularly in healthcare.""This joint venture is more than just a partnership. It is a strategic step in how DHL Supply Chain and BJC Big C Group are shaping the future of logistics in Thailand together. As customer needs evolve and industries such as life sciences and healthcare demand even greater precision and reliability, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more resilient supply chains. BJC Big C Group's strong local presence, combined with DHL Supply Chain's innovation and global network, makes for a perfect match," remarked, added, "BJC Big C Group and DHL Supply Chain have worked together for more than two decades. As part of DHL's Strategy 2030 to explore new growth opportunities, this joint venture is a natural next step in our partnership. By combining our strengths, we will not only continue to serve BJC Big C Group but also extend world-class logistics solutions to new customers. With DHL's global expertise, technology, and innovation, we are building a logistics platform in Thailand that is efficient, resilient, and sustainable."further added: "With DHL's world-class supply chain expertise and operational excellence, we are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of the BJC Big C Group, drive sustainable growth and strengthen our business competitiveness." With the combined strengths of both organizations, the BJC–DHL joint venture is poised to become a true "Game Changer", driving Thailand's logistics industry to the next level and supporting both consumer needs and regional economic growth in the years ahead.Hashtag: #DHLSupplyChain

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Berli Jucker Logistics

Established on January 4, 2000, Berli Jucker Logistics Co., Ltd. specializes in comprehensive logistics services, including customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, distribution, and consultancy. Currently, the company manages over 90,000 square meters of warehouse space and oversees more than 45,000 SKUs.



BJL is a subsidiary of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) - one of Thailand's leading consumer goods companies, operating an integrated business across the entire value chain, from upstream to midstream and downstream. With a heritage of over 143 years, BJC conducts business and marketing operations both in Thailand and internationally.



The company is committed to driving sustainable growth, with the goal of becoming one of Thailand's leading organizations on the path toward carbon neutrality - operating responsibly with respect to the environment, society, and good corporate governance, in alignment with the principles of sustainable development.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

DHL