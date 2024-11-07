Laguna Lakeside Residences are new-look eco-friendly homes at the iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort

Skypark Elara Lakelands is the newest addition to the recently unveiled and visionary USD2bn Laguna Lakelands residential community, now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Banyan Group is launching its two latest pioneering Phuket residential projects in Singapore in November. An exhibition to be held at The St Regis, Singapore on November 9-10 will debut, new look eco-friendly condominiums at the world-famous and iconicintegrated resort, as well asthe latest addition to the recently unveiled USD2bnresidential community, which is now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket.The new low-rise blocks of, offer a rare and exceptional opportunity to join the iconic and prestigious 1000-acre plus Laguna Phuket integrated resort community at Bang Tao beach on Phuket's highly sought-after Central West Coast.The new residences are located adjacent to the first block of Laguna Lakeside Residences, which is already sold out and was completed in June this year. They are conveniently situated at the gateway to Laguna Phuket, overlooking a tranquil lagoon and right on the doorstep of the popular Boat Avenue entertainment district at Phuket's Bang Tao area.Set in lush landscaped gardens and built in a sleek contemporary style, the one, two and three bedroom residences with stunning rooftop infinity pools are a compelling and affordable way to embrace the exclusive Laguna Phuket lifestyle while still being close to nature. Located on a multi-purpose lawn with boardwalk under a canopy of high trees, the residences are ideally located for relaxing strolls in the manicured gardens.Prices start from just THB 9 million.The Laguna Lakeside Residences are located within Asia's most iconic integrated resort, Laguna Phuket, which also includes award-winning spas and Laguna Golf Phuket, named "Thailand's Best Golf Course" by the World Golf Awards.Meanwhile the stylish newresidences are located at Banyan Group's pioneering new eco-friendly residential community, Laguna Lakelands, a one million square metre self-contained enclave of verdant hills, forests and lakes adjacent to Laguna Phuket and interwoven by a 15 km network of cycling and hiking trails.Three blocks of the new low-rise seven-storey, totalling around 220 units, are being released in the first phase – all with serene lagoon views and with a beautiful design that adds convenience and style to tropical living.Skypark Residences is one of Banyan Group's contemporary lifestyle brands which allows residents to literally "reach for the sky", with rooftop living experiences and stunning interiors, in a range of live-in and residential properties across the world's most premier destinations.The Skypark Elara Residences at Laguna Lakelands represent a significant evolution of the brand, with luxurious fit outs and bigger sizes than previous developments, with units ranging from 54 sqm all the way up to 183 sqm, in one to three-bedroom configurations.Residents at Skypark Elara Lakelands enjoy exclusive access to leisure facilities on the rooftop including the signature infinity-edge swimming pool with stunning views and an expansive outdoor terrace with a barbecue area, comfortable sitting out spaces and walking paths overlooking the forest and tranquil lagoons.Inspired by the colours and textures of the forest, the open and spacious designs accentuate nature and blend harmoniously with the natural tropical garden surroundings. Each has a private balcony and all are set within verdant lawns and parks.With prices starting from THB 8m, the Skypark Elara Lakelands residences are expected to be swiftly snapped up by buyers from all over the world.The launch of these two new projects comes as the Phuket real estate market is booming, fuelled by an increasing desire for families from all over the world to enjoy a second home in Phuket, or even to relocate there."We decided to launch these two projects now after the strong demand we are seeing for Phuket real estate which has exceeded our own expectations by a long way," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman KP Ho."High-quality property is still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Hong Kong, Singapore or Europe, which is also an important factor driving demand," he said.Phuket's strategic location within 5 or 6 hours flight of over 40% of the world's population, its attractive year round climate and world-class international schools and hospitals are also part of its growing attraction.Uniquely for Thailand, Banyan Group also offers financing options which allow owners to purchase residences with staged payments over several years.Date: November 9 & 10Time: 11am – 6pmVenue: The St Regis, SingaporeHashtag: #BanyanGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Laguna Lakelands

The latest project by world-famous Laguna Phuket and spanning no less than one million square metres (700 rai or 276 acres) of botanical gardens, parks, rainforest, tranquil lagoons and rolling hills, Laguna Lakelands will be Phuket's largest private residential community, and a self-contained green sanctuary designed for a new community of global citizens seeking high quality lifestyle balanced by nature.



Laguna Lakelands is more than just a place to live. Themed Hillside, Orchard, Forest, and Lakeside precincts retain unique identities within a cohesive nature-centric community. Interwoven by a 15 km network of trails, spacious apartments with rooftop sky parks or opulent waterfront villas grace the expansive landscapes of rainforests, botanical gardens, and serene lagoons.



A hillside adventure park, sports and aquatic complex, and a community centre in a vibrant town center anchor the entire community. And to top it off, its own prime beachfront beach club.





About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and beachfront and located just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket offers an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences.



With more than 1,400 rooms, the destination offers accommodations that suit all, from families with young children to intimate, luxurious stays. Hotel guests staying within Laguna Phuket are welcome to enjoy the unlimited shuttle bus and shuttle boat service and the fully integrated cashless payment system - meaning guests can choose to charge expenses back to their room from anywhere in the destination. On top of the 6 Hotels, Laguna Phuket has a Branded Property division that offers sales and rentals of a variety of residences, apartments and villas for guests who wishes to live or invest in a holiday home within our integrated destination.





About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across 80 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

Banyan Group