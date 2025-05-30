The pioneering hospitality group’s latest property exhibition is headlined by ultra-luxury condos targeting HNWI amid strong international demand for lifestyle homes in Phuket

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - Banyan Group Residences' latest sales exhibition, to be held at Fairmont Hotel Singapore this weekend May 31-June 1 will showcase a number of new projects in Phuket, amid a surge of international interest in luxury real estate on the island from all over the world including Singapore which is one of the group's top 5 global source markets and accounts for 6% of the group's Phuket real estate sales.Banyan Group expects to release US$1bn worth of new luxury residential real estate in Phuket over the next two to three years, as demand for quality homes on the island remains high from diverse international markets.At the top of the range is Banyan Group's latest absolute beachfront project, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus - branded residences at the rarest location within internationally-renowned Laguna Phuket which are set right on the beach in a prime area of Bang Tao, the island's most sought-after district.The 16 magnificent ultra-luxury 4-bedroom Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus are exceptional in every way, with each boasting built-up areas which measure from an incredible 416 sqm all the way up to 768 sqm for the penthouses. Finished to the highest standards using the highest quality materials, they unlock a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury on the doorstep of one of the world's most desirable beaches and are expected to set new record prices for condos on the island.Other recent launches to be showcased in Singapore include Residences at Garrya Phuket, new wellness concept beachfront homes managed as part of the Garrya Phuket hotel which come with guaranteed rental returns of 5% for the first 5 years, and Laguna Lake Residences Aster, minimal-chic contemporary style low-rise condos with a stunning rooftop infinity pool – around a multi-purpose communal lawn and manicured gardens, situated at the entrance of Laguna Phuket and just a stroll away from the popular lifestyle malls of Boat Avenue and Central de Porto.Meanwhile the Group will also be showcasing Skypark Elara Lakelands Residences, stunning nature-themed residences with beautiful rooftop pools and terraces overlooking tranquil parks and lagoons. These are the second phase of condos at the pioneering new Laguna Lakelands, a one square kilometre residential community interwoven by 15km of nature trails and walkways, natural forest and tranquil lagoons. The breathtakingly ambitious master plan is unfolding in stages and incorporates a wide range of recreational options for all ages prioritising health and wellness including a community club featuring an Olympic sized pool, tennis and padel courts and a fitness centre.Banyan Group, led by Singaporean entrepreneur Ho Kwong Ping (KP Ho), is famous for its pioneering Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts luxury hospitality brand with a strong focus on wellbeing which celebrated its 30anniversary last year. The group's first property was Banyan Tree Phuket – also the first resort to introduce the private pool villa concept - but this has since grown to an impressive group of over 90 luxury resorts globally. Last year, Banyan Tree Group rebranded to Banyan Group to reflect the fact that the Group now has 12 global brands of which Banyan Tree is the flagship.Banyan Group has also been an important driving force in the development of Phuket first as a tourism destination, and more recently as a place for second homes. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of Bang Tao's pristine beach, Laguna Phuket, developed by the Banyan Group has evolved over 35 years to become Asia's leading integrated resort, home to seven world-class hotels, premium facilities as well as now some 3,000 branded residences, many on or close to the beach.Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and located just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket has an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences. Its hotels and condos are set against picturesque lagoons and are interconnected by boats. It will soon also have its own 150-metre-long Beach Club with dedicated zones reserved exclusively for residents.As more and more people over time have flocked to Phuket not just for vacations but as a place to live, Laguna Phuket has evolved to become a unique international residential community, welcoming people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, with nationals of some 70 different countries as its residents. It even has its own kindergarten, medical and wellness facilities."We're seeing a huge demand for new homes in Phuket due to a whole range of factors from trends such as urban flight, work from home, geopolitical issues and simply the fact that Phuket has become a great place to live with world-class international schools and hospitals and all the benefits of a year-round tropical lifestyle," said"High-quality property is still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Hong Kong, Singapore or Europe, which is also an important factor," he said. "For a high quality development in a prime location in Hong Kong, USD1m only gets you about 22sqm of space, compared to over 200 sqm in Phuket," he said.Singapore buyers are in the top 5 markets for residential properties at Laguna Phuket, accounting for 6% of all historic sales.There is still plenty of room for more growth, according to Banyan Group. Up to 2024, a total of around 3,000 residential units have been built in Laguna Phuket, with another 700 now under development. A further 10,000 units are eventually envisaged for Laguna Phuket and Laguna Lakelands over the next 10 years."Our strategy is to focus solely on quality high spec residences, regardless of their size," says Stuart Reading, MD of Banyan Group Residences. "It's a bit like when you buy a car from a luxury car brand like BMW or Mercedes, even if you are buying a smaller vehicle you know that the quality and craftsmanship is still on the same level as the top of the range models."Mr Reading says the group will develop larger branded apartments and penthouses in some of Laguna Phuket's prime beachfront sites, some possibly measuring up to 500 or even 700 sq m in size."Scarcity of beachfront land especially on the prestigious central west coast where we're located means we can look to create luxury living through spacious and high-spec apartments with private terrace or rooftop pools rather than land-intensive single villas," he explains.At the same time, Banyan Group will build lower entry price, smaller but still high specification condominiums in Laguna Lakelands, and other sites within Phuket Laguna that are further from the beach.Banyan Group recently announced a new initiative The Laguna Advantage, which offers a full suite of services designed to make living in Phuket easier for new homeowners. About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across over 90 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20+ countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer the Banyan Group, which is listed on the stock exchanges of Thailand and Singapore. With over 30 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The group ' s main residential brands are the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences as well as Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark and the pioneering new Laguna Lakelands.

