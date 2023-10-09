JERUSALEM - The Bank of Israel said on Monday its plan to sell $30 billion of foreign currency is aimed at minimalizing uncertainty and moderate volatility in market during Israel's war with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The central bank said the conflict is different than past ones and will have a more significant impact. At this time it has no intention to sell more than $30 billion of its forex reserve level of roughly $200 billion.

The bank has never sold forex before but has intervened by buying foreign currency when the shekel has heated up.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch;)