Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery has resumed selling petrol in naira, following a brief suspension due to crude supply constraints, according to a notice sent to customers and seen by Reuters.

The refinery said sales of petrol denominated in naira were restarting immediately, following intervention by the chairman of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee.

Customers were advised to begin placing orders in naira for both self-collection and free delivery to previously designated locations across the country.

The resumption marks a reversal of the refinery's earlier decision to halt local currency sales, which had raised concerns about fuel availability and pricing in Africa's largest economy.

Dangote Refinery, Africa's largest, began supplying petrol to the domestic market earlier this year but has faced challenges in securing crude feedstock amid Nigeria's broader oil production issues.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).