The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, is a government agency dedicated to promoting creativity as a key driver of Thailand's creative economy. CEA supports the development of various creative industries and encourages the manufacturing sector to adopt creative approaches, enhancing the value of products and services and boosting Thailand's global competitiveness.

Bangkok Design Week, first launched in 2018, has long been a fixture on the Bangkok event calendar. It plays a pivotal role in fostering the creative economy and propelling Bangkok to stand out as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a City of Design. Organized by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, in collaboration with over 60 public and private organizations, educational institutions, and international partners, the festival draws an estimated 400,000 visitors from both Thailand and abroad each year. Bangkok Design Week serves as a growth engine for Thailand's creative industries in multiple ways, including showcasing creative businesses and designs, stimulating competitiveness, providing local and international business networking opportunities, and generating economic momentum for downstream sectors such as marketing, printing, online media, galleries, cafes, restaurants, gifts and souvenirs, travel, hotels, and public transportation.

