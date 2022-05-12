Manama - Bahraini-Swiss economic affairs and strengthening of bilateral relations were highlighted during a meeting between Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry Under-Secretary Iman Al Dosari and members of a Swiss economic delegation.

The meeting stressed on the government’s keenness to strengthen its relations with various global and economic institutions.

Swiss Confederation accredited Ambassador to Bahrain Massimo Badji, ministry assistant under-secretary for domestic and foreign trade Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, attended.

